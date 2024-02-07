A.N.N.E update 0.20.2024 - For all Platform this time!

Hello, friends and survivors of this slow-motion adventure we are all in together.

I was hoping to release this update much sooner but I have been pretty busy with life and some of the issues took a while to fix, and some for dumb reasons... Nonetheless learning programming with someone else's code is challenging. But I have some help from my buddy David so things are moving forward. This is the return of the Linux and Mac builds using my new Linux machine, so I hope that these builds will run well since I do not have time to test these two SKUs.

I will make sure to go around the forums to look for issues I may have overlooked and do my best to get these fixed ASAP. You will find a list of most of the changes below. Also, I believe that the old version of Unity I use is creating Mac builds for a Mac OS that Steam will no longer support... So I will most likely have to resort to having Linux and Mac builds on my website directly... ;_; To be continued...

For the upcoming update, I am considering sharing a special save game that would load into an enclosed playground area with most of the gear unlocked and all kinds of enemies and physics objects to play with... Let me know what you guys think. Might be something fun to do while waiting for chapter 3!

I also asked the folks at Valve to set my project back to Early Access I am unsure of how it came out of EralyAccess, but it was an accident/mishap on my part.

Cheers,

Mo

Patch 00.20.2024 details

fixes/changes list

global

changed sound FX when collecting core fragments

changed the title screen song

added a new music track for the beginning of W1

lowered default main volume

Fixed a bug where the player's weapon would not shoot if collecting an item before collecting the weapon.

Replaced all videos with black placeholder video. To reduce the size of the game and get some speed

Made some quick adjustments to "support" wide 21:9 | 43:18 displays.

Set the game to display a resolution dialogue when launching. 1280*720 recommended. Unless you want to laugh, experiment or simply have no choice.

I set Unity to only allow 1280 x 720 but apparently, it doesn't care about these build settings @_@.

HUD

The core level is now displayed properly when acquiring an additional core level. It might not work in every language since Google Translate modified caps... Will fix it eventually).

Made the button display window bigger

Note that the cursor got smaller. Will be made 200% bigger in the next update.

Prologue

removed some enemies inside the enemy's carrier ship that would spam the screen with bullets.

noticed that the ship's grab function was disabled during the prologue. Will look into enabling it back, while keeping the tutorial for it later in the game.

W1