A.N.N.E update 0.20.2024 - For all Platform this time!

Hello, friends and survivors of this slow-motion adventure we are all in together.
I was hoping to release this update much sooner but I have been pretty busy with life and some of the issues took a while to fix, and some for dumb reasons... Nonetheless learning programming with someone else's code is challenging. But I have some help from my buddy David so things are moving forward. This is the return of the Linux and Mac builds using my new Linux machine, so I hope that these builds will run well since I do not have time to test these two SKUs.
I will make sure to go around the forums to look for issues I may have overlooked and do my best to get these fixed ASAP. You will find a list of most of the changes below. Also, I believe that the old version of Unity I use is creating Mac builds for a Mac OS that Steam will no longer support... So I will most likely have to resort to having Linux and Mac builds on my website directly... ;_; To be continued...
For the upcoming update, I am considering sharing a special save game that would load into an enclosed playground area with most of the gear unlocked and all kinds of enemies and physics objects to play with... Let me know what you guys think. Might be something fun to do while waiting for chapter 3!
I also asked the folks at Valve to set my project back to Early Access I am unsure of how it came out of EralyAccess, but it was an accident/mishap on my part.
Cheers,
Mo
Patch 00.20.2024 details
fixes/changes list
global
- changed sound FX when collecting core fragments
- changed the title screen song
- added a new music track for the beginning of W1
- lowered default main volume
- Fixed a bug where the player's weapon would not shoot if collecting an item before collecting the weapon.
- Replaced all videos with black placeholder video. To reduce the size of the game and get some speed
- Made some quick adjustments to "support" wide 21:9 | 43:18 displays.
- Set the game to display a resolution dialogue when launching. 1280*720 recommended. Unless you want to laugh, experiment or simply have no choice.
I set Unity to only allow 1280 x 720 but apparently, it doesn't care about these build settings @_@.
HUD
- The core level is now displayed properly when acquiring an additional core level. It might not work in every language since Google Translate modified caps... Will fix it eventually).
- Made the button display window bigger
- Note that the cursor got smaller. Will be made 200% bigger in the next update.
Prologue
- removed some enemies inside the enemy's carrier ship that would spam the screen with bullets.
- noticed that the ship's grab function was disabled during the prologue. Will look into enabling it back, while keeping the tutorial for it later in the game.
W1
-
Made some LD modifications at the start of W1 ; better flow and a more logical item placement. Now rewarding clever players early on since the idea with rusty keys is that you must save them as much as possible for later in the game ;]
-
Added a new ambiance with a new song from Tomoharu Yamashita (first composer, aka Miyamo). This new-but-old track matches the mood better and the previous track will start once the player has gotten the ship back.
-
Fixed a bug where the player's weapon would not shoot if collecting an item before collecting the first weapon.
-
Fixed a bug where it was impossible to repair the ship.
-
Polished a few environment sprites and tiles.
Changed files in this update