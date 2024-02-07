Update 7.2.24

Hi everyone,
Cue Club 2 has a new update today with a range of feature additions, plus improvements to various aspects of the game, and some fixes too. More details below.
MENU OPTIONS
Added option to save table layout at any point during a match, to practice later. See 'Game > Save as Practice Game'.
Added new sub-menu 'Game' to the in-game menu. Contains 'Information', 'Game Rules' and 'Save as Practice Game'.
Added option to set default button state for moving balls in practice mode. See 'Options > Match Settings > Practice > Move Balls (Default Button State)'. Can be set to 'Drag', 'Drop' or 'No Grab'. Default setting is 'Drag'.
Added difficulty level display to in-game menu at 'Options > Match Settings > Difficulty Level'. This cannot be changed during a match, but may serve as a useful reminder for saved games.
Moved menu option to change opponent's pointer colour to 'Options > Display > Pointer > Pointer Colour (Opponent)'.
RULES
Added new rule variation for Killer Pool: Pot the 8-ball to gain an extra life. Can be toggled on / off in rule variations. See 'Game Rules > Rule Variations > Killer Pool'. Default setting is off.
Fixed issue where the number of consecutive fouls was not being reset between racks of pool (6, 7, 9 and 10 ball).
A.I.
Improved AI cue power selection when playing shots where a pot is not on. Softer shots are now played more often, particularly in snooker.
Fixed issue where AI player pointer arrow could occasionally freeze when player 1 is using a gamepad.
GRAPHICS
Improved contrast on cushion shadows for pool and snooker tables.
Fixed issue where random text characters appeared on membership cards screen.
Fixed issue where cue ball table shadow was not always at correct intensity during a shot replay.
AUDIO
- Improved audio volume scaling on ball-to-ball collisions for soft and mid-power shots.
MISCELLANEOUS
Fixed issue where pressing another key whilst holding 'Q' or 'F' to change cue elevation or power / force would cancel the shot information text.
Fixed issue where capsule text for a push-out shot would not cancel after selecting and unselecting the option in 6, 7 and 9 ball pool.
Fixed issue where multiplayer points earned were rounded down to the nearest 10 after restarting the game.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
