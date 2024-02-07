More fixes! 0.9.25 update changelog!

Hi everyone!

Another update is coming to you guys, almost clearing all outstanding issues, only a ""couple"" more to go, hope you guys enjoy it!

The biggest change in this update was making Oirbo movement adaptative to the analog sticks, we are working on a new animation to smooth things up, but until then tell us what you think!

Thanks again for the feedback, and do let us know your thoughts on the changes we made!

0.9.25 changelog