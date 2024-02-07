More fixes! 0.9.25 update changelog!

Hi everyone!
Another update is coming to you guys, almost clearing all outstanding issues, only a ""couple"" more to go, hope you guys enjoy it!
The biggest change in this update was making Oirbo movement adaptative to the analog sticks, we are working on a new animation to smooth things up, but until then tell us what you think!
Thanks again for the feedback, and do let us know your thoughts on the changes we made!
0.9.25 changelog
- Oirbo movement speed is now sensible to the analog stick (walking animation incoming)
- Fixed zoom in/out buttons
- Fixed issue that allowed the "exchange" of damage between Oirbo and enemies
- Fixed Cargo Bay boss attack patterns
- Fixed issues with Nature Bay boss hitboxes
Changed files in this update