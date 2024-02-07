 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavy Metal Titans update for 7 February 2024

Update 2.1a Live Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13394828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed Music restarting when competing sounds played like rapid firing bullets.
  2. Level 3-2 Sprite rotations when moving up and down only
  3. Performance improvements with lighting
  4. When player was colliding with random objects, the floor calculation was triggering causing weird rotations.
  5. Added Lumen support for higher end GPUs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2442151 Depot 2442151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link