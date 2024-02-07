- Fixed Music restarting when competing sounds played like rapid firing bullets.
- Level 3-2 Sprite rotations when moving up and down only
- Performance improvements with lighting
- When player was colliding with random objects, the floor calculation was triggering causing weird rotations.
- Added Lumen support for higher end GPUs
Heavy Metal Titans update for 7 February 2024
Update 2.1a Live Now!
