Upcoming - Fixes, Improvements, Features

Dear Stormworkers,

Last week we released the Fishing Rod Major Update and we have enjoyed seeing all the adventures that players have been going on, ways players have been fishing, and the huge trend of players taking screenshots of themselves holding fish!

We have also enjoyed reading your feedback and even watching the feedback videos that several Youtubers have made with their communities. A lot of this stuff has been noted down and we can discuss it more in an upcoming Q&A session. We are very busy and not sure when this will be, but hopefully we can set a date in the next few weeks.

Yesterday we released hotfix v1.10.2 with several important fixes. Please see the previous Steam post for patch notes.

Next week on Wednesday is update week, and we have a slightly larger fixes and improvements update, which also includes one new component! Be sure to join us then!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers