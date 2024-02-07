Maintenance, gifts and rates

Urgent maintenance has been completed.

Due to a critical game error, the servers were rolled back to 11:00 UTC+3. The error has been fixed.

🎁We understand that having your progress rolled back during these hours is an unpleasant event, but, unfortunately, it could not be avoided. That's why we have prepared a set of gifts for you, including a day of premium account and a battle pass level. You can pick it up in the “Gifts” section of the game store until February 21.

💰All purchases in the game store made between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. UTC+3 have been cancelled, and the GXP spent has been returned to customers’ accounts.

⭐Also, so that you can make up for lost time during these hours, until the end of the day on February 8, the following rates apply to you:

x2 experience,

x2 drop,

x2 gold.

We sincerely apologize for this situation and hope that it did not affect your mood too much. Thank you for staying with us. Have a good game!