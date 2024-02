Share · View all patches · Build 13394557 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 17:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Pawn of the Dead has a better gamepad support now. Issues about DualSense has been solved. At right upper corner, correct gamepad glyphs are shown. Gamepad can rumble, too!

Also, improvements on visuals, optimization are made and some minor bugs are fixed.