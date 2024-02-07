 Skip to content

New Day | Demo update for 7 February 2024

[ Minor Update ]: Bugfixing / Additions / Improvements (0.0.0.05)

Share · View all patches · Build 13394530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

( Bug-Fixes )

  • Fixed the bug that would cause the eye / mouth link to break upon deleting a piece of makeup.
  • Fixed the ability to spam the settings menu on/off.
  • There's a current bug in the game that doesn't save your audio settings, for whatever reason, I am currently looking for a fix on it.

( Additions/Improvements )

[ Minor ]

  • Updated a sprite for the sink in the bathroom section that was previously not the right sprite.

[ Major ]

  • You can now enable/disable fullscreen.
  • You can now change the games resolution settings.
  • You can now disable/enable some graphical settings that'll allow you to experience the game better.

