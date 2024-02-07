[ Minor Update ]: Bugfixing / Additions / Improvements (0.0.0.05)

( Bug-Fixes )
- Fixed the bug that would cause the eye / mouth link to break upon deleting a piece of makeup.
- Fixed the ability to spam the settings menu on/off.
- There's a current bug in the game that doesn't save your audio settings, for whatever reason, I am currently looking for a fix on it.
( Additions/Improvements )
[ Minor ]
- Updated a sprite for the sink in the bathroom section that was previously not the right sprite.
[ Major ]
- You can now enable/disable fullscreen.
- You can now change the games resolution settings.
- You can now disable/enable some graphical settings that'll allow you to experience the game better.
Changed files in this update