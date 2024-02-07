Greetings,
I am glad to inform you that today we are launching a 70% discount on steam. This is a great opportunity to purchase the game as a gift for friends, or for yourself if you haven’t done so yet. (why? ;( )
In addition to the discount, the game is getting a Major Update #1.6 that affects both the main game and the DLC. It also sets the settings for Chapter 2, which we expect to release mid-year 2024.
News:
- We have started work on Chapter 2
- We started work on our second project - Chrono Bullet
What did they change?
- Added new Art-pictures for 18+ DLC
- Added new Art-pictures with characters in main game
- Improved the visual content of the scenes
- Fixed errors with saves
- Fixed bugs with screen dimming in sex scenes
- Fixed bugs with explosion SFX
- Fixed a bug in the “Triptych” (now you can always beat the game on Normal difficulty)
- Fixed bugs with voice acting
- Fixed text typos
For any questions you can join us in discord: https://discord.gg/ZG6EdSASBG
Best regards Vivi.
