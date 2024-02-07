 Skip to content

One Eleven update for 7 February 2024

Major Update 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13394489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,
I am glad to inform you that today we are launching a 70% discount on steam. This is a great opportunity to purchase the game as a gift for friends, or for yourself if you haven’t done so yet. (why? ;( )
In addition to the discount, the game is getting a Major Update #1.6 that affects both the main game and the DLC. It also sets the settings for Chapter 2, which we expect to release mid-year 2024.

News:

  • We have started work on Chapter 2
  • We started work on our second project - Chrono Bullet

What did they change?

  • Added new Art-pictures for 18+ DLC
  • Added new Art-pictures with characters in main game
  • Improved the visual content of the scenes
  • Fixed errors with saves
  • Fixed bugs with screen dimming in sex scenes
  • Fixed bugs with explosion SFX
  • Fixed a bug in the “Triptych” (now you can always beat the game on Normal difficulty)
  • Fixed bugs with voice acting
  • Fixed text typos

For any questions you can join us in discord: https://discord.gg/ZG6EdSASBG
Best regards Vivi.

