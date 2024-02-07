Greetings,

I am glad to inform you that today we are launching a 70% discount on steam. This is a great opportunity to purchase the game as a gift for friends, or for yourself if you haven’t done so yet. (why? ;( )

In addition to the discount, the game is getting a Major Update #1.6 that affects both the main game and the DLC. It also sets the settings for Chapter 2, which we expect to release mid-year 2024.

News:

We have started work on Chapter 2

We started work on our second project - Chrono Bullet

What did they change?

Added new Art-pictures for 18+ DLC

Added new Art-pictures with characters in main game

Improved the visual content of the scenes

Fixed errors with saves

Fixed bugs with screen dimming in sex scenes

Fixed bugs with explosion SFX

Fixed a bug in the “Triptych” (now you can always beat the game on Normal difficulty)

Fixed bugs with voice acting

Fixed text typos

For any questions you can join us in discord: https://discord.gg/ZG6EdSASBG

Best regards Vivi.