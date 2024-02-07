Lunar New Year 20% off sale, Steam Cloud, & Huge Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13394433 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 20:33:35 UTC by Wendy

Lunar New Year sale: 20% off!

In celebration of the Lunar New year, we're putting the game on a historical low 20% off,

In addition to 4 new epic "God of Wealth" outfits, the Training map has gotten a makeover, featuring some new decor!

Cloud Saving

Steam cloud saving is finally here! Rejoice in cross-device saving!

Patch 1.20

Also, here's a huge patch address many of the existing issues, with a large amount of balance changes! (More fixes still to come!)

Additions

New Epic Outfit: God of Wealth, to celebrate the Spring Festival!

Spring Festival theme added to Training map (however it is no longer the focus of daily missions)

Added 24 more inventory slots, that's an extra 4 rows of items, woooooooooo!

Added Steam's cloud saving

Changes

Using the Slot Machine now greys out unclickable buttons for clarity

Marathon feat now shows decimals to more easily track progress

Fixes

Explosives no longer show 2 explosions when hitting something point blank

Boss healthbars are shorter and should no longer cover weapon names

Missions with lives will now end the moment all human players run out of lives (ignoring living AI teammates)

Shields can no longer reduce dmg mid-air by holding the down(block) button

Phantom + Police Fire rate properly set to 12.5 like the other Phantom shields

Knife now properly has +15% crit chance

Machete now can properly do Headshots

Fixed Headshot dmg bonus on Vital Sight

The challenge mission: Kevlar with a Vengeance, no longer stacks armor infinitely

The weapon mod Damage while streak is active now works as intended (though it may not always display if the bonus is too low - Ex: 10.2 dmg will display as 10 dmg)

Balance

Tanks now properly have half dash distance as they always should have (Melee desc re-written to explain that Assassins have more dash range)

Tanks base health now boosted to 140 (from 130), to revert part of a previous nerf, now that they're less mobile

Burst-fire weapons now have greatly reduced recoil during the burst

Burst-fire weapons have ~10% less dmg & firerate to compensate for the recoil buff

Item Balance Specifics

Ak47: Impact +1, Range +1.7

Fal: Impact -2

G36: Fire Rate -10%

Famas: Impact -2, Fire Rate -10%, -50% Recoil

Crowssbow: Projectile speed +25%

L115: Accuracy -4

Jackal: Accuracy +3

.50 Cal: Accuracy +3

Rpg: Accuracy +3

M79: Impact -4, AoE -10%

Stinger: Impact +11, Projectile speed -10%, AoE +5%

Javalin: Impact -9, Projectile speed +5%, AoE -10%

M202: Impact -5, -50% Recoil

All Shields: Spare Clips +1

Phantom + Police: Fire rate set back to 12.5

Doubleshot: Impact -6, Spare Clips -1

.32 Ocelot: Accuracy +3

.500 Toro: Spare Clips -2

.45 Unica: Fire Rate -10%, Spare Clips -1

Knife: Now has +15% crit chance

Machete: Now can do Headshots

Rpd: Range +2

Minigun: Range -1.5, Ammo packs refill double the ammo

MK46: Range +0.5

Aug: Range +1.5, Accuracy +3

OICW: Impact -4, Fire Rate -10%, -50% Recoil

Jackhammer: Ammo +2, Accuracy +3, Impact +4

AA12: Ammo +1, Accuracy +2, Impact +3

Spas12: Accuracy +5, Range +1

Boomstick: Range -0.5, Fire rate -15%

Terminator: Range +0.5, Impact +5, Accuracy +5

Desert Eagle: Impact -2

G18: Impact +1

P9K: Accuracy +2

Mac10: Impact +1

M1911: Range +0.5

USP: Impact +1

Bear's Knife: Bleed damage +25%

Bookmark: Fire rate -25%

Silent Spring: Impact +4, Fire rate -15%, Range +2

Bayonette: 3-8% > 5-10% execute threshhold

Autofire: 5-15% > 3-9% Fire rate

Vital Sight: Fixed Headshot dmg bonus

Unbreakable: 30% > 50% Reduced Crit & Headshot dmg

Shadowblend: Enemies need to be ~20% closer to spot you

Tactical Holster: second Primary does 30-10% > 40-35% less damage

Hollow Point: 15-30% > 10-20% more dmg to full Hp enemies

Accuracy mods reduced by 33%

Damage while airborn reduced by 40% (However, now this works)

Damage while streak is ready reduced by 50%; (However, now this works)

HUGE thanks to AniArtistMe for testing and helping with all changes

Patch 1.21 hotfix

Fixed weapons/items from future DLC occasionally being obtainable now



With hope to keep fixing/updating the game well into 2024, and want to thank everyone for your continued support.

<3 Sky9 Games