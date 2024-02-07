Lunar New Year 20% off sale, Steam Cloud, & Huge Update

Lunar New Year sale: 20% off!
In celebration of the Lunar New year, we're putting the game on a historical low 20% off,
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1981820/_Strike_Force_Heroes/
In addition to 4 new epic "God of Wealth" outfits, the Training map has gotten a makeover, featuring some new decor!
Cloud Saving
Steam cloud saving is finally here! Rejoice in cross-device saving!
Huge Fix & Balance update!
Patch 1.20
Also, here's a huge patch address many of the existing issues, with a large amount of balance changes! (More fixes still to come!)
Additions
- New Epic Outfit: God of Wealth, to celebrate the Spring Festival!
- Spring Festival theme added to Training map (however it is no longer the focus of daily missions)
- Added 24 more inventory slots, that's an extra 4 rows of items, woooooooooo!
- Added Steam's cloud saving
Changes
- Using the Slot Machine now greys out unclickable buttons for clarity
- Marathon feat now shows decimals to more easily track progress
Fixes
- Explosives no longer show 2 explosions when hitting something point blank
- Boss healthbars are shorter and should no longer cover weapon names
- Missions with lives will now end the moment all human players run out of lives (ignoring living AI teammates)
- Shields can no longer reduce dmg mid-air by holding the down(block) button
- Phantom + Police Fire rate properly set to 12.5 like the other Phantom shields
- Knife now properly has +15% crit chance
- Machete now can properly do Headshots
- Fixed Headshot dmg bonus on Vital Sight
- The challenge mission: Kevlar with a Vengeance, no longer stacks armor infinitely
- The weapon mod Damage while streak is active now works as intended (though it may not always display if the bonus is too low - Ex: 10.2 dmg will display as 10 dmg)
Balance
- Tanks now properly have half dash distance as they always should have (Melee desc re-written to explain that Assassins have more dash range)
- Tanks base health now boosted to 140 (from 130), to revert part of a previous nerf, now that they're less mobile
- Burst-fire weapons now have greatly reduced recoil during the burst
- Burst-fire weapons have ~10% less dmg & firerate to compensate for the recoil buff
Item Balance Specifics
-
Ak47: Impact +1, Range +1.7
-
Fal: Impact -2
-
G36: Fire Rate -10%
-
Famas: Impact -2, Fire Rate -10%, -50% Recoil
-
Crowssbow: Projectile speed +25%
-
L115: Accuracy -4
-
Jackal: Accuracy +3
-
.50 Cal: Accuracy +3
-
Rpg: Accuracy +3
-
M79: Impact -4, AoE -10%
-
Stinger: Impact +11, Projectile speed -10%, AoE +5%
-
Javalin: Impact -9, Projectile speed +5%, AoE -10%
-
M202: Impact -5, -50% Recoil
-
All Shields: Spare Clips +1
-
Phantom + Police: Fire rate set back to 12.5
-
Doubleshot: Impact -6, Spare Clips -1
-
.32 Ocelot: Accuracy +3
-
.500 Toro: Spare Clips -2
-
.45 Unica: Fire Rate -10%, Spare Clips -1
-
Knife: Now has +15% crit chance
-
Machete: Now can do Headshots
-
Rpd: Range +2
-
Minigun: Range -1.5, Ammo packs refill double the ammo
-
MK46: Range +0.5
-
Aug: Range +1.5, Accuracy +3
-
OICW: Impact -4, Fire Rate -10%, -50% Recoil
-
Jackhammer: Ammo +2, Accuracy +3, Impact +4
-
AA12: Ammo +1, Accuracy +2, Impact +3
-
Spas12: Accuracy +5, Range +1
-
Boomstick: Range -0.5, Fire rate -15%
-
Terminator: Range +0.5, Impact +5, Accuracy +5
-
Desert Eagle: Impact -2
-
G18: Impact +1
-
P9K: Accuracy +2
-
Mac10: Impact +1
-
M1911: Range +0.5
-
USP: Impact +1
-
Bear's Knife: Bleed damage +25%
-
Bookmark: Fire rate -25%
-
Silent Spring: Impact +4, Fire rate -15%, Range +2
-
Bayonette: 3-8% > 5-10% execute threshhold
-
Autofire: 5-15% > 3-9% Fire rate
-
Vital Sight: Fixed Headshot dmg bonus
-
Unbreakable: 30% > 50% Reduced Crit & Headshot dmg
-
Shadowblend: Enemies need to be ~20% closer to spot you
-
Tactical Holster: second Primary does 30-10% > 40-35% less damage
-
Hollow Point: 15-30% > 10-20% more dmg to full Hp enemies
-
Accuracy mods reduced by 33%
-
Damage while airborn reduced by 40% (However, now this works)
-
Damage while streak is ready reduced by 50%; (However, now this works)
HUGE thanks to AniArtistMe for testing and helping with all changes
Patch 1.21 hotfix
- Fixed weapons/items from future DLC occasionally being obtainable now
With hope to keep fixing/updating the game well into 2024, and want to thank everyone for your continued support.
