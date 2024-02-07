 Skip to content

Strike Force Heroes update for 7 February 2024

Lunar New Year 20% off sale, Steam Cloud, & Huge Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13394433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lunar New Year sale: 20% off!

In celebration of the Lunar New year, we're putting the game on a historical low 20% off,

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1981820/_Strike_Force_Heroes/

In addition to 4 new epic "God of Wealth" outfits, the Training map has gotten a makeover, featuring some new decor!

Cloud Saving

Steam cloud saving is finally here! Rejoice in cross-device saving!

Huge Fix & Balance update!

Patch 1.20

Also, here's a huge patch address many of the existing issues, with a large amount of balance changes! (More fixes still to come!)

Additions

  • New Epic Outfit: God of Wealth, to celebrate the Spring Festival!
  • Spring Festival theme added to Training map (however it is no longer the focus of daily missions)
  • Added 24 more inventory slots, that's an extra 4 rows of items, woooooooooo!
  • Added Steam's cloud saving

Changes

  • Using the Slot Machine now greys out unclickable buttons for clarity
  • Marathon feat now shows decimals to more easily track progress

Fixes

  • Explosives no longer show 2 explosions when hitting something point blank
  • Boss healthbars are shorter and should no longer cover weapon names
  • Missions with lives will now end the moment all human players run out of lives (ignoring living AI teammates)
  • Shields can no longer reduce dmg mid-air by holding the down(block) button
  • Phantom + Police Fire rate properly set to 12.5 like the other Phantom shields
  • Knife now properly has +15% crit chance
  • Machete now can properly do Headshots
  • Fixed Headshot dmg bonus on Vital Sight
  • The challenge mission: Kevlar with a Vengeance, no longer stacks armor infinitely
  • The weapon mod Damage while streak is active now works as intended (though it may not always display if the bonus is too low - Ex: 10.2 dmg will display as 10 dmg)

Balance

  • Tanks now properly have half dash distance as they always should have (Melee desc re-written to explain that Assassins have more dash range)
  • Tanks base health now boosted to 140 (from 130), to revert part of a previous nerf, now that they're less mobile
  • Burst-fire weapons now have greatly reduced recoil during the burst
  • Burst-fire weapons have ~10% less dmg & firerate to compensate for the recoil buff

Item Balance Specifics

  • Ak47: Impact +1, Range +1.7

  • Fal: Impact -2

  • G36: Fire Rate -10%

  • Famas: Impact -2, Fire Rate -10%, -50% Recoil

  • Crowssbow: Projectile speed +25%

  • L115: Accuracy -4

  • Jackal: Accuracy +3

  • .50 Cal: Accuracy +3

  • Rpg: Accuracy +3

  • M79: Impact -4, AoE -10%

  • Stinger: Impact +11, Projectile speed -10%, AoE +5%

  • Javalin: Impact -9, Projectile speed +5%, AoE -10%

  • M202: Impact -5, -50% Recoil

  • All Shields: Spare Clips +1

  • Phantom + Police: Fire rate set back to 12.5

  • Doubleshot: Impact -6, Spare Clips -1

  • .32 Ocelot: Accuracy +3

  • .500 Toro: Spare Clips -2

  • .45 Unica: Fire Rate -10%, Spare Clips -1

  • Knife: Now has +15% crit chance

  • Machete: Now can do Headshots

  • Rpd: Range +2

  • Minigun: Range -1.5, Ammo packs refill double the ammo

  • MK46: Range +0.5

  • Aug: Range +1.5, Accuracy +3

  • OICW: Impact -4, Fire Rate -10%, -50% Recoil

  • Jackhammer: Ammo +2, Accuracy +3, Impact +4

  • AA12: Ammo +1, Accuracy +2, Impact +3

  • Spas12: Accuracy +5, Range +1

  • Boomstick: Range -0.5, Fire rate -15%

  • Terminator: Range +0.5, Impact +5, Accuracy +5

  • Desert Eagle: Impact -2

  • G18: Impact +1

  • P9K: Accuracy +2

  • Mac10: Impact +1

  • M1911: Range +0.5

  • USP: Impact +1

  • Bear's Knife: Bleed damage +25%

  • Bookmark: Fire rate -25%

  • Silent Spring: Impact +4, Fire rate -15%, Range +2

  • Bayonette: 3-8% > 5-10% execute threshhold

  • Autofire: 5-15% > 3-9% Fire rate

  • Vital Sight: Fixed Headshot dmg bonus

  • Unbreakable: 30% > 50% Reduced Crit & Headshot dmg

  • Shadowblend: Enemies need to be ~20% closer to spot you

  • Tactical Holster: second Primary does 30-10% > 40-35% less damage

  • Hollow Point: 15-30% > 10-20% more dmg to full Hp enemies

  • Accuracy mods reduced by 33%

  • Damage while airborn reduced by 40% (However, now this works)

  • Damage while streak is ready reduced by 50%; (However, now this works)

HUGE thanks to AniArtistMe for testing and helping with all changes

Patch 1.21 hotfix
  • Fixed weapons/items from future DLC occasionally being obtainable now


With hope to keep fixing/updating the game well into 2024, and want to thank everyone for your continued support.

<3 Sky9 Games

