Update notes for 0.1.6

Hello all froggos and froggers, it's Wednesday!

This week we have been working on three new power-ups, unfortunately we didn't quite manage to get them ready in time for this update. We did do some balancing though, it is based on feedback we have been getting in the Steam forums and over at our Discord server.

Changes:

Secret quests are changed to either be shown or hidden

Quests that require you to unlock something else first are now hidden until that something else is unlocked

The secret achievements on Steam are not secret anymore

Progress towards unlocking Thomas now shows on the Steam achievement

Thomas is now unlocked after eating 20 000 bugs instead of 100 000 bugs

Made the quest for unlocking Stanley easier and changed the hint

The compass in the shop is now cheaper (10 000 froins for level 1 and 20 000 froins for level 2)

Bounties have half the health compared to before

A bounty's outline now indicates its health going down

The bounty in "Hydrophobic" now spawns earlier, after one minute instead of two minutes

Kermit's stats has been changed slightly

We hope that these changes will make it less of a grind to complete some of the quests and make it easier to unlock more frogs and tongues a little earlier. With making the bounties easier to eat and the compass cheaper our goal is to improve the economy of the game. Let us know what you think of the changes!

Also, it is always a good idea to back up your save file before starting the game after an update. If you want instructions for where to find the save file you can read the details below.

On Windows you can find the save file here: %AppData%/../LocalLow/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

And on Mac here: ~/Library/Application Support/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

The file you want to save a copy of is called "FroguelikeSaveFile.bin"

To end this post, here is a preview of the power-ups we are currently working on, can you guess what they will do?

Stay froggy!

Johanna and Rémi