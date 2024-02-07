 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 7 February 2024

Hotfix patch 0.92.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed exception when loading online game saves
  • Fixed a source of objects blocking paths in random map generation
  • Fixed exception from explosive barrels being detonated by extra Flame/Sweep attacks and destroying the initial attack target
  • Fixed issue with wielders under the fog causing a NullReferenceException

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 13394325
Adventures and Conquest Mac OS Content Depot 867212
