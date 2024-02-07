- Fixed exception when loading online game saves
- Fixed a source of objects blocking paths in random map generation
- Fixed exception from explosive barrels being detonated by extra Flame/Sweep attacks and destroying the initial attack target
- Fixed issue with wielders under the fog causing a NullReferenceException
Songs of Conquest update for 7 February 2024
Hotfix patch 0.92.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 13394325
Adventures and Conquest Mac OS Content Depot 867212
Changed depots in develop branch