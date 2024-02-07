The Hive is waiting! Jump back to the World of Wilderness!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, baristas!

Great news, everyone!

Here's your chance to jump back to the World of Wilderness, after the events of Zipp's Café.

The demo for the animal noir adventure game 'Chicken Police: Into the HIVE!' is now available on Steam! The game is playable in English, Hungarian, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, and Thai.

Why is this important? The story of Zipp's Café is very closely related to Chicken Police, essentially Into the HIVE! continues what our café story started.

Give it a try, but be quick, the demo will only be available for about a week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2362090/Chicken_Police_Into_the_HIVE/