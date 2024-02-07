[New Build!] v7.0017: Bugfixes & Breadcrumbs

New build (v7.0017), available now on the main page!
MAJOR CHANGES
- Fixed Tate corpse disposal quest loop
- Added way to leave the Hex/Ashleigh/Covington forest scene besides talking to Hex (by walking into the burning barn).
- Removed Covington’s Prom outfit while I work on it!
- Added extra Kelly scene to prompt you to see the Dean after you unlock all 4 Chapter 1 Main Quest cutscenes
- Removed requirement that you have to get a certain point into the Hays mystery before Act 2 begins/Act 1 ends
MINOR CHANGES
- Fixed box lingering on char creation screen
- Removed all Chapter 2 sequencing on the outside-your-dorm encounter
- Added “view the map” text to tutorial intro paragraph
- Made it so the phone case menu closes after you select a phone case.
As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333
[ONGOING STUFF]
- The Discord is, as always, kickass, and discussing the finer points of horror movies and whether Sawyer would like clam chowder or not (he would)
- I answer questions over on the Slasher U Tumblr!
- The Slasher U Spotify Playlist!
- My Patreon (where I do behind-the-scenes, secrets, and Five Alarm Fridays!)
- The fanmade Slasher U Wiki!🖤🖤🖤
- The official Slasher U Website!
As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! Y'all rule, Student Disembody!!!!!!!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium
Changed files in this update