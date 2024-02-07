[New Build!] v7.0017: Bugfixes & Breadcrumbs

Share · View all patches · Build 13394225 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy

New build (v7.0017), available now on the main page!

MAJOR CHANGES

Fixed Tate corpse disposal quest loop

Added way to leave the Hex/Ashleigh/Covington forest scene besides talking to Hex (by walking into the burning barn).

Removed Covington’s Prom outfit while I work on it!

Added extra Kelly scene to prompt you to see the Dean after you unlock all 4 Chapter 1 Main Quest cutscenes

Removed requirement that you have to get a certain point into the Hays mystery before Act 2 begins/Act 1 ends

MINOR CHANGES

Fixed box lingering on char creation screen

Removed all Chapter 2 sequencing on the outside-your-dorm encounter

Added “view the map” text to tutorial intro paragraph

Made it so the phone case menu closes after you select a phone case.

As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333

[ONGOING STUFF]

As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! Y'all rule, Student Disembody!!!!!!!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium