 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slasher U: An 18+ Horror Movie Dating Sim, Act 1 update for 7 February 2024

[New Build!] v7.0017: Bugfixes & Breadcrumbs

Share · View all patches · Build 13394225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build (v7.0017), available now on the main page!

MAJOR CHANGES

  • Fixed Tate corpse disposal quest loop
  • Added way to leave the Hex/Ashleigh/Covington forest scene besides talking to Hex (by walking into the burning barn).
  • Removed Covington’s Prom outfit while I work on it!
  • Added extra Kelly scene to prompt you to see the Dean after you unlock all 4 Chapter 1 Main Quest cutscenes
  • Removed requirement that you have to get a certain point into the Hays mystery before Act 2 begins/Act 1 ends

MINOR CHANGES

  • Fixed box lingering on char creation screen
  • Removed all Chapter 2 sequencing on the outside-your-dorm encounter
  • Added “view the map” text to tutorial intro paragraph
  • Made it so the phone case menu closes after you select a phone case.

As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333

[ONGOING STUFF]

As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! Y'all rule, Student Disembody!!!!!!!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium

Changed files in this update

Depot 2655621 Depot 2655621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link