New option, bug fixes and improvements!

NEW FEATURES

A fun gamemode option to increase health has been added

You can now change your customization from withing the lobby

IMPROVEMENTS

The minimum jump height has been increased

Improved the description of the lines gamemode

Made the game less loud

Made the damage your car has more visible

Changed the "you are a drunk" text to "you are an alcoholic"

There is now a sound effect when going trough a flaming hoop

BUGFIXES

Fixed a bug where the color selection sliders in the customiztaion tab would act strange when one of the HSV values was zero