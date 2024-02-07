New option, bug fixes and improvements!

NEW FEATURES
A fun gamemode option to increase health has been added
You can now change your customization from withing the lobby
IMPROVEMENTS
The minimum jump height has been increased
Improved the description of the lines gamemode
Made the game less loud
Made the damage your car has more visible
Changed the "you are a drunk" text to "you are an alcoholic"
There is now a sound effect when going trough a flaming hoop
BUGFIXES
Fixed a bug where the color selection sliders in the customiztaion tab would act strange when one of the HSV values was zero
