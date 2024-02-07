Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.1.4 is here!

Here is the first 2024 Stone Age update! We are excited to share all the changes with you and make the game even more enjoyable!

[Feature] AI optimization - now it will work much faster!

[Feature] Points in Players' Panel are now animated in realtime.

[Feature] Points penalties are now displayed as a separate category in the Final Scoring.

[Feature] Added a new hint appearing when selecting a tool that has already been used.

[Feature] Updated the layout of the Harbor's.

[Feature] Changed the sound of the Roll Dice button.

[Feature] Changed fire animation in Feeding phase.

[QoL] Improved the readability of various UI elements.

[QoL] Summary of the Feeding Workers phase now shows at this same time for all players at once.

[QoL] Implemented changes for selecting players simultaneously while using the controller.

[QoL] Reworked the skipping of AI animations in Collecting Workers phase.

[QoL] Updated the visuals of one-time-use tools to make it easier to distinguish them from different types of tools.

[QoL] Applied changes to the highlight of location names.

[QoL] The clickability of buttons has been improved.

[Fix] An issue making the workers sent by AI dissapear has been fixed.

[Fix] From now on local player's meeples won't dissapear before collecting them.

[Fix] A bug causing the Join button to not work has been fixed.

[Fix] Fixed a bug appearing after other player abandoned the game (or was kicked out due to the inactivity).

[Fix] From now on Hut won't be highlighted when entering scene.

[Fix] An End Game popup closing during replays and/or skips has been fixed.

[Fix] Fixed the visibility of collecting goods indicators "+" and "-" when the Collecting Workers phase is skipped.

[Fix] A bug making the workers stay on screen when the Feeding Workers phase was skipped immediately has been fixed.

[Fix] If you have a card with the "Gain any goods" effect, but didn't use it, those goods will be automatically converted to Gold if the game ends.

[Fix] Fixed a bug which caused dice number changing to the wrong values during goods collection.

[Fix] A bug appearing when the player entered Live Scoring windows during the last chapter of the tutorial has been fixed.

[Fix] The behavior of the slider in the Settings window has been fixed.

[Fix] Updated localization.

[Fix] When scrolling the board using the keyboard, the pointer will no longer lose focus on its current location.

[Fix] Pressing Escape on keyboard when a card description is open will now close the card description window instead of the Harbor.

[Fix] Bug that caused dice to be invisible after replay has been fixed.

[Fix] Bug that caused the game to freeze when a player was rapidly adding and/or removing meeples from a location has been fixed.

[Fix] The appearance of artifacts in board animations has been fixed.

[Fix] Fixed the delay of refreshing players order.

[Fix] Made images in dialogs in tutorial bigger for better readability.

[Fix-Controller] Fixed the camera movement while using gamepad.

[Fix-Controller] Fixed the visibility of buttons for sending workers when using the controller.

There is more news to come, so stay tuned!

Thank you for your feedback - it helps us improve the game! If you want to support the game, you can always send the feedback via the in-game feature.