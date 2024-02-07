v0.7.1 Arrived with huge improvements!

Changelog

An issue was fixed, where some people could not see each other if they are in different countries, where the "," and the "." both used differently as seperator of decimal numbers.

The ChatBox Paddock UI was reworked

Some Issues in Team Management, Equipment Selection have been fixed

TeamChat was added

Local Chat History was added

Time trial has been added to the Create Race Menu

Paddock Selection was added to the ChatBox in the bottom left

An Image for the Race Arena has been added

Some buttons in the Paddock were updated visually and now toggle the respective window instead of only opening it

The Team-Chat can be accessed in the Teamchat Tab. The Team-Chat is private to your Team. Only Staff can read the Chat to check for suspicous behavior and special support cases

The History will now be saved locally. You still receive messages when you are in the race and they will be displayed once you join back to a paddock. All Paddocks share the same Paddock Chat to allow cross-communication

Time Trials have unlimited laps, start with no timer on the beginning, is Solo only & starts on the last corner of the track