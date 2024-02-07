v0.7.1 Arrived with huge improvements!

Changelog
- An issue was fixed, where some people could not see each other if they are in different countries, where the "," and the "." both used differently as seperator of decimal numbers.
- The ChatBox Paddock UI was reworked
- Some Issues in Team Management, Equipment Selection have been fixed
- TeamChat was added
- Local Chat History was added
- Time trial has been added to the Create Race Menu
- Paddock Selection was added to the ChatBox in the bottom left
- An Image for the Race Arena has been added
- Some buttons in the Paddock were updated visually and now toggle the respective window instead of only opening it
Notes for this Update
The Team-Chat can be accessed in the Teamchat Tab. The Team-Chat is private to your Team. Only Staff can read the Chat to check for suspicous behavior and special support cases
The History will now be saved locally. You still receive messages when you are in the race and they will be displayed once you join back to a paddock. All Paddocks share the same Paddock Chat to allow cross-communication
Time Trials have unlimited laps, start with no timer on the beginning, is Solo only & starts on the last corner of the track
Changed files in this update