PROJECT 13 update for 7 February 2024

1.2 Hotfix Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Headbobbing is reduced and in the Ingame Pause Menu changeable

Low and Medium Graphicsetting got some lighting fixes

Minor changes and FIxes

Changed files in this update

