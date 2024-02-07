Demo 2 Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13394041 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 18:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Back To The Dark: Demo 2 is now available for download!

Changes since Demo 1 include:

New mobs! 🕷

🕷 New dungeon layouts!

New rooms!

New textures!

New lighting!

Shadows! Everywhere!

More audio fx!

Tutorial Dungeon!

Some quests in "Trophies & Rewards"

Armour!

Necklaces.

New mob behaviours.

Vertical doors!

Updated hit detection.

Updated UI rendering.

Redesigned item detail panel.

Improved support for higher resolutions/aspect ratios.

Improved performance for low end systems.

Save games from Demo 1 are supported, however the amount of new content since Demo 1 is not very big, so previous players might find this release a little underwhelming.

A future "Demo 3" will include more content in a few months, including quests, unlockables, spells, stats, bosses...

Any feedback, problems, bugs, performance issues, or suggestions are welcomed in the community discussions board.