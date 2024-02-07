 Skip to content

Back To The Dark Demo update for 7 February 2024

Demo 2 Now Available!

Back To The Dark Demo update for 7 February 2024

Demo 2 Now Available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back To The Dark: Demo 2 is now available for download!

Changes since Demo 1 include:

  • New mobs! 🕷
  • New dungeon layouts!
  • New rooms!
  • New textures!
  • New lighting!
  • Shadows! Everywhere!
  • More audio fx!
  • Tutorial Dungeon!
  • Some quests in "Trophies & Rewards"
  • Armour!
  • Necklaces.
  • New mob behaviours.
  • Vertical doors!
  • Updated hit detection.
  • Updated UI rendering.
  • Redesigned item detail panel.
  • Improved support for higher resolutions/aspect ratios.
  • Improved performance for low end systems.

Save games from Demo 1 are supported, however the amount of new content since Demo 1 is not very big, so previous players might find this release a little underwhelming.

A future "Demo 3" will include more content in a few months, including quests, unlockables, spells, stats, bosses...

Any feedback, problems, bugs, performance issues, or suggestions are welcomed in the community discussions board.

