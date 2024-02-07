Demo 2 Now Available!

Back To The Dark: Demo 2 is now available for download!
Changes since Demo 1 include:
- New mobs! 🕷
- New dungeon layouts!
- New rooms!
- New textures!
- New lighting!
- Shadows! Everywhere!
- More audio fx!
- Tutorial Dungeon!
- Some quests in "Trophies & Rewards"
- Armour!
- Necklaces.
- New mob behaviours.
- Vertical doors!
- Updated hit detection.
- Updated UI rendering.
- Redesigned item detail panel.
- Improved support for higher resolutions/aspect ratios.
- Improved performance for low end systems.
Save games from Demo 1 are supported, however the amount of new content since Demo 1 is not very big, so previous players might find this release a little underwhelming.
A future "Demo 3" will include more content in a few months, including quests, unlockables, spells, stats, bosses...
Any feedback, problems, bugs, performance issues, or suggestions are welcomed in the community discussions board.
