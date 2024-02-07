Just as it may be necessary to reset the power defaults for FO ,, it may be necessary to reset the power defaults for the Rubber Ducky as well. If you already have custom power levels, it may be necessary to readjust torque, as a smaller vehicle rotates more quickly for the same power input.
Ace Racers SP update for 7 February 2024
fix rubber ducky rotation for resize
Patchnotes via Steam Community
