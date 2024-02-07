 Skip to content

Ace Racers SP update for 7 February 2024

fix rubber ducky rotation for resize

Share · View all patches · Build 13393844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just as it may be necessary to reset the power defaults for FO ,, it may be necessary to reset the power defaults for the Rubber Ducky as well. If you already have custom power levels, it may be necessary to readjust torque, as a smaller vehicle rotates more quickly for the same power input.

Changed files in this update

