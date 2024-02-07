Update 0.6.5 released!

The first update of 2024 is upon us and will pave the way for more things to come. In the meantime, enjoy the latest addition: the Hisingy Explore Blazer, a remarkable educational drone, perfect for beginners venturing into Liftoff: Micro Drones.

Changelist

Added Hisingy Explore Blazer frame & blueprint

Added Oomph 950mAh 1S Battery

Added Hisingy 60mm 2-Blade Propeller

Added Brushed 8520 Motors 40000KV

Fixed default values for level mode and hold altitude to be more responsive

Changed rates on the Tinyhawk 3 plus blueprint and parts

Updated drone selection menu to show more drones

Visual glitches resulting from post-processing settings have been resolved. Any silverscreen glitches should now be eliminated

Explore Blazer

Get ready to meet Explore Blazer, the educational drone crafted by our fantastic partners at HISINGY! Explore Blazer promises an electrifying flight experience that's perfect for newcomers to the drone scene. And guess what? By bringing Explore Blazer into the mix with Liftoff: Micro Drones, we're rolling out the red carpet for thousands of students who already swear by this incredible drone. Welcome!

2024 plans

In 2024, get ready for the highly anticipated full release of Liftoff: Micro Drones! We're just one step away from making this dream a reality: introducing the track builder. This is going to be our core focus for the upcoming months.

But that's not all! Before and after this V1 release, we've got plenty more in the works. From additional micro drones to a monumental upgrade for the Silverscreen level that will release in the next few weeks, and not to mention our next exciting level, set in a much-requested flying location. ;) We're just getting started!