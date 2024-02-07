 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 7 February 2024

Update 0.6.5 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13393761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first update of 2024 is upon us and will pave the way for more things to come. In the meantime, enjoy the latest addition: the Hisingy Explore Blazer, a remarkable educational drone, perfect for beginners venturing into Liftoff: Micro Drones.

Changelist

  • Added Hisingy Explore Blazer frame & blueprint
  • Added Oomph 950mAh 1S Battery
  • Added Hisingy 60mm 2-Blade Propeller
  • Added Brushed 8520 Motors 40000KV
  • Fixed default values for level mode and hold altitude to be more responsive
  • Changed rates on the Tinyhawk 3 plus blueprint and parts
  • Updated drone selection menu to show more drones
  • Visual glitches resulting from post-processing settings have been resolved. Any silverscreen glitches should now be eliminated

Explore Blazer

Get ready to meet Explore Blazer, the educational drone crafted by our fantastic partners at HISINGY! Explore Blazer promises an electrifying flight experience that's perfect for newcomers to the drone scene. And guess what? By bringing Explore Blazer into the mix with Liftoff: Micro Drones, we're rolling out the red carpet for thousands of students who already swear by this incredible drone. Welcome!

2024 plans

In 2024, get ready for the highly anticipated full release of Liftoff: Micro Drones! We're just one step away from making this dream a reality: introducing the track builder. This is going to be our core focus for the upcoming months.

But that's not all! Before and after this V1 release, we've got plenty more in the works. From additional micro drones to a monumental upgrade for the Silverscreen level that will release in the next few weeks, and not to mention our next exciting level, set in a much-requested flying location. ;) We're just getting started!

Changed files in this update

Liftoff: Micro Drones (Windows 64bit) Depot 1432321
  • Loading history…
Liftoff: Micro Drones (macOS) Depot 1432322
  • Loading history…
Liftoff: Micro Drones (Linux) Depot 1432323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link