Update 2024.02.07.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2024.02.07.0
FIX:
- fixed regression: too fast camera rotation movement during fights
- 5 skulls AI: fixed Dead, Victory and Training TapTap states
- Refactored the Long Guard state detection so the aiming IK is turned on only when you hold the button, and not when the animation is in LG (it fixes occasional twitches when transitioning from LG to High Guard attacks)
- Isabella: sword IK will turn off, if a thrust attack hits, but does not kill the opponent, and there is a follow-up cut attack
- fixed camera not showing closeup on the winner in non-sharp weapons modes
