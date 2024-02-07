 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Gunner Wukong update for 7 February 2024

February 7th Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13393703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased the coin bonus from 30% to 50% for each difficulty level.
Fixed an issue where the male character would emit a female voice when severely damaged.
Fixed lagging and crashing issues occurring after 50 rounds in Endless mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2270751 Depot 2270751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link