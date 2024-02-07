Increased the coin bonus from 30% to 50% for each difficulty level.
Fixed an issue where the male character would emit a female voice when severely damaged.
Fixed lagging and crashing issues occurring after 50 rounds in Endless mode.
Black Gunner Wukong update for 7 February 2024
February 7th Update Announcement
