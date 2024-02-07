UPDATE [0] - New Tentacle Character Aim type

Share · View all patches · Build 13393635 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 16:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone.

I'm glad to introduce a new type of Aim, which I'm sure will give you a lot of fun.

UPDATES;

Slight save rework (save your progress, it can be lost)

Pyramid character now adds 5 bullet speed.

New Tentacle Character with 5 unique items. Check out all variations~

The tentacle character adds 2 bullets to the magazine and also reduces the damage by half.

Future unique characters, abilities, and weapons bonuses are in progress.

FIX:

Crit multiplier now works correctly

Charged Aim sounds now stop playing after Creating a new world

BUGS:

Sound cracking 22

Rerolls always sets to 1 after first reroll