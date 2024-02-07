 Skip to content

Geometry Survivor update for 7 February 2024

UPDATE [0] - New Tentacle Character Aim type

UPDATE [0] - New Tentacle Character Aim type

Build 13393635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

I'm glad to introduce a new type of Aim, which I'm sure will give you a lot of fun.

UPDATES;
Slight save rework (save your progress, it can be lost)

Pyramid character now adds 5 bullet speed.
New Tentacle Character with 5 unique items. Check out all variations~
The tentacle character adds 2 bullets to the magazine and also reduces the damage by half.

Future unique characters, abilities, and weapons bonuses are in progress.

FIX:
Crit multiplier now works correctly
Charged Aim sounds now stop playing after Creating a new world

BUGS:
Sound cracking 22
Rerolls always sets to 1 after first reroll

