UPDATE [0] - New Tentacle Character Aim type

Hello everyone.
I'm glad to introduce a new type of Aim, which I'm sure will give you a lot of fun.
UPDATES;
Slight save rework (save your progress, it can be lost)
Pyramid character now adds 5 bullet speed.
New Tentacle Character with 5 unique items. Check out all variations~
The tentacle character adds 2 bullets to the magazine and also reduces the damage by half.
Future unique characters, abilities, and weapons bonuses are in progress.
FIX:
Crit multiplier now works correctly
Charged Aim sounds now stop playing after Creating a new world
BUGS:
Sound cracking 22
Rerolls always sets to 1 after first reroll
Changed files in this update