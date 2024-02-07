 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kainga update for 7 February 2024

Update 1.1.18 - You can now pet the snails!

Share · View all patches · Build 13393477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Lunar New Years!

I've made some minor changes but working on something much bigger, including new houses and new interactable landmarks, but there was a bug with the bridge pathing so I wanted to push this fix out sooner rather than later.

But here's a fun little thing in the meantime, you can now pet all wild animals!

Here are the actual patch notes :)

Patch 1.1.18

Additions:

  • You can now pet wild creatures!
  • Town borders now don’t overlap each other visually
  • Added some Lunar New Year flair
  • Added some upcoming items in the encyclopedia
  • Added a button in the settings to turn off seasonal decorations

Here's what the new town borders look like. I think it's much nicer!

Fixes:

  • Fixed some audio issues with Walkers
  • Fixed an issue where AI created beast attachments wouldn’t have a name when converted
  • Improved the pathability of fishing towers
  • Hopefully fixed the bridge collision issues introduced in the last update
  • Fixed demands and trade table locations on water
  • Fixed an issue with the selection box while not playing fullscreen

Thanks for the feedback and bug reports on the Discord server.

I'm currently doing a livestream on Twitch showing off some new stuff in progress.

I've also re-opened my Patreon if you feel like you really want to help out financially :)

That's all for now, enjoy!
-KaingaDev

Changed files in this update

Kainga Content Depot 1269711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link