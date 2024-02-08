2024 First Update - New courses (13 - 14 - 15) and MORE!

Hello, racers! Are you ready for the first Update of the year? 👀
3 New Maps:
🌠 Space Tour Third Track: Nebula Deck
🪷 Jade Garden Third Track: Sunset Lotus
🎥 Tasty Galaxy Third Track: BurguerWood
New Features:
🙌 Left-Handed Mode (Options Menu)
🏎️ Collision Between Karts Mode (Options Menu/ SinglePlayer only!)
🔧 Multiplayer Quality of Life Changes
