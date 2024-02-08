 Skip to content

Galaxy Kart VR update for 8 February 2024

2024 First Update - New courses (13 - 14 - 15) and MORE!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, racers! Are you ready for the first Update of the year? 👀

3 New Maps:


🌠 Space Tour Third Track: Nebula Deck


🪷 Jade Garden Third Track: Sunset Lotus


🎥 Tasty Galaxy Third Track: BurguerWood

New Features:

🙌 Left-Handed Mode (Options Menu)
🏎️ Collision Between Karts Mode (Options Menu/ SinglePlayer only!)
🔧 Multiplayer Quality of Life Changes

For more News, Giveaways and Support:

✉️ Come join our Discord and tell us what you want in next updates!
https://discord.gg/H2FF7bk6mE

