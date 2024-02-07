 Skip to content

Realm of Dread update for 7 February 2024

Realm of Dread v1.0.0.6 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This new patch brings:

  • Fixed an issue where a distance marker won't disappear in Village chapter.
  • Fixed invisible ladder glitch in Village chapter.
  • Removed the white colored floor that shouldn't have existed in Village chapter.
  • Added 2 more speed boosters in Chapter V.
  • Added slider locks to the toilet cubicles for hiding in Hospital chapter.
  • Added a few more Painkillers in Hospital chapter.
  • Decreased AI search time in Hospital chapter.
  • Edited the note in the cemetary for increased readability.
  • Added a new Steam achievement "STORY OF BETRAYEL".

You can report bugs or send your feedback via Steam Discussions, Discord or an e-mail!

E-Mail: support@deltabright.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/hg2A3bPb3h

