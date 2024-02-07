Realm of Dread v1.0.0.6 Patch Notes

Hi everyone!
This new patch brings:
- Fixed an issue where a distance marker won't disappear in Village chapter.
- Fixed invisible ladder glitch in Village chapter.
- Removed the white colored floor that shouldn't have existed in Village chapter.
- Added 2 more speed boosters in Chapter V.
- Added slider locks to the toilet cubicles for hiding in Hospital chapter.
- Added a few more Painkillers in Hospital chapter.
- Decreased AI search time in Hospital chapter.
- Edited the note in the cemetary for increased readability.
- Added a new Steam achievement "STORY OF BETRAYEL".
You can report bugs or send your feedback via Steam Discussions, Discord or an e-mail!
E-Mail: support@deltabright.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/hg2A3bPb3h
Changed files in this update