Korea Dynasty 0.6.11 Update

Improvements
Item
- Roasted sweet potato item has been added.
- Roasted potatoes item has been added.
- Roasted corn item has been added.
*Can be made by roasting on a bonfire.
Animals/NPC
- Changed so that when you talk to noblemen, shipowners, and Gyeokgun, they are added to the relationship chart.
- You can deal with ship owners.
Natural boundaries/artificial features
- Changed to allow artifact jars to be destroyed.
UI/UX
- Region names have been added to the castle & village icons on the map.
Player
- Some in-place attack motions have been slightly changed.
- Rolling function has been added.
*You can roll by pressing the ‘C’ key.
User Convenience
- An icon is displayed on the border to help you check which books you have read.
Ability
- The description of Evasion has been changed.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where NPCs would pass through the post station wall.
- Fixed an issue where interactions would not work if the horse dies while riding.
- Fixed an error where it was possible to drink water in places where there was no water.
- Fixed an error where Turkish translation was displayed abnormally.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an error where there were no horses in the stable.
- Fixed an error where there were no NPCs or there were multiple NPCs.
Changed files in this update