Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 8 February 2024

Korea Dynasty 0.6.11 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • Roasted sweet potato item has been added.
  • Roasted potatoes item has been added.
  • Roasted corn item has been added.

*Can be made by roasting on a bonfire.

Animals/NPC

  • Changed so that when you talk to noblemen, shipowners, and Gyeokgun, they are added to the relationship chart.
  • You can deal with ship owners.

Natural boundaries/artificial features

  • Changed to allow artifact jars to be destroyed.

UI/UX

  • Region names have been added to the castle & village icons on the map.

Player

  • Some in-place attack motions have been slightly changed.
  • Rolling function has been added.

*You can roll by pressing the ‘C’ key.

User Convenience

  • An icon is displayed on the border to help you check which books you have read.

Ability

  • The description of Evasion has been changed.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where NPCs would pass through the post station wall.
  • Fixed an issue where interactions would not work if the horse dies while riding.
  • Fixed an error where it was possible to drink water in places where there was no water.
  • Fixed an error where Turkish translation was displayed abnormally.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an error where there were no horses in the stable.
  • Fixed an error where there were no NPCs or there were multiple NPCs.

