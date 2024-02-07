 Skip to content

半妖的卡米娅 update for 7 February 2024

Witch attacks damage and HP decreased

Build 13393273

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Witch attacks damage and HP decreased，In addition, about damage detection, it is related to the frame rate, the minimum graphics card GTX1650 high image quality, after testing, will not leak damage, please try not to run multiple programs in the background of the player.

