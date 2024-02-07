Small update : No more moon jumps

Soldiers,

We recently heard about an ongoing exploit that allowed players to jump really high and made an update to make address that. It's still possible to make a big jump but players can't skyrocket them into the sky anymore.

We also took the opportunity to make a little improvement for the custom server : We finally fixed and improved the joining process of a custom server. The game will now properly subscribe to the workshop item, download it, display the progress in game and automatically join once it's downloaded!

Changelog

Fixed an exploit allowing players to jump very high

Improved the joining process of custom server

Let us know what do you think of the improvements, and have fun on War Dust!