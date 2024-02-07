 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WAR DUST update for 7 February 2024

Small update : No more moon jumps

Share · View all patches · Build 13393255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Soldiers,

We recently heard about an ongoing exploit that allowed players to jump really high and made an update to make address that. It's still possible to make a big jump but players can't skyrocket them into the sky anymore.

We also took the opportunity to make a little improvement for the custom server : We finally fixed and improved the joining process of a custom server. The game will now properly subscribe to the workshop item, download it, display the progress in game and automatically join once it's downloaded!

Changelog
  • Fixed an exploit allowing players to jump very high
  • Improved the joining process of custom server

Let us know what do you think of the improvements, and have fun on War Dust!

Changed files in this update

WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link