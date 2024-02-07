Full Release Launch: Multilingual Support & New Gameplay Features!

I'm excited to announce the transition of Mini Sports from Early Access to Full Release. This milestone is not just about completing the game's initial vision but expanding it to embrace our diverse player base and refine gameplay across all features. Here’s what the full release version brings:

Multilingual Support: The game now supports 12 languages, including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. This broad language support aims to make our game more accessible to players worldwide.

Gameplay Enhancements:

Mini Golf: The introduction of simultaneous play adds a new competitive edge and faster gameplay. With 10 additional maps, players have more variety and challenges to explore.

Archery: Fairness and excitement have been improved by adjusting target movements after each shot and altering the game structure to have fewer rounds with the last round's points doubled. New bow charging animations have also been added for a more immersive experience.

Badminton: An indicator now shows which player is serving, providing clear communication and adding to the strategic depth of the game.

Racing: Game durations have been shortened to keep the action engaging and ensure that races remain competitive and exciting.

Networking Enhancements: The positioning accuracy of opponents in badminton and racing has been improved, resulting in a smoother and more realistic gameplay experience.

Bug Fixes: Comprehensive bug fixes based on the feedback from players have been implemented to enhance stability, performance, and user experience.

Thank you for your support, and I hope you enjoy the new and improved Mini Sports :)