Update 2.33.0.114

Ground Vehicles

T-90M — a bug that led to the disappearance of ammunition in the hull when ammunition in the turret burned out has been fixed.

Aircraft

A bug where looking through targeting optics, such as target designation pods, enemy markers could be detected at distances exceeding the enemy marker detection capabilities and crew skills has been fixed.

Sounds

The engine sounds of enemy and allied ground vehicles have become slightly louder and more noticeable (the hearing distance has not been changed). Tracks have become slightly more noticeable with distance.

The BMD-4, 2S25 and 2S25M have received their own, more suitable engine sounds.

The Tiger, Tiger II and other tanks with the same engine have received an updated sound that better reflect power and speed.

The Pantsir-S1 has received an updated engine sound that better reflects the dynamics and operating modes.

The volume balance of the Abrams turbine howl and compressor fan for the player has been changed so that they are less annoying.

An ATGM fired from the barrel of a tank has a new and more realistic sound.

Firefighting sounds for ground and naval vehicles have been made more noticeable.

Wind sound now depends on its current speed on a map. The singing of birds has become more noticeable. Previously, if a shot was fired within a radius of 500 m by a player, birds would fall silent for 60 seconds. Now, the radius has been reduced to 100 m and the resumption time to 10 seconds.

Other changes

The level of the War Bond shop will now increase even if the player does not claim the level reward in the Battle pass reward row.

