战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 7 February 2024

Bug fixes

战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 7 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Added a Dungeon Backpack perk
2 Fixed the issue of displaying the price of equipment in the Arena Shop
3 Fixed the problem of incorrect text in the introduction of the dragon set
4 Fixed the issue that the King's Dungeon Thunder Punishment animation did not disappear

