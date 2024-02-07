1 Added a Dungeon Backpack perk
2 Fixed the issue of displaying the price of equipment in the Arena Shop
3 Fixed the problem of incorrect text in the introduction of the dragon set
4 Fixed the issue that the King's Dungeon Thunder Punishment animation did not disappear
战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 7 February 2024
Bug fixes
