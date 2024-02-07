 Skip to content

99 Waves update for 7 February 2024

V1.042 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13392945

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the town girl repeatedly give you gold every time you restarted the game.

Why do you think she had so much money? Maybe she befriended the treasure goblin.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2773641 Depot 2773641
  • Loading history…
