Purians Campaign! Update 07-02-2024

Welcome! After a nearly three-month long break, we bring you a huge update that not only improves almost every aspect of the game, but also adds the long-awaited campaign of the Purians faction! We hope the new adventure will keep you entertained for hours as you traverse Karkhan alongside Harwig, the commander of the Purians.
IMPORTANT: Due to huge changes in the game, the old save files will not work properly. However, the existing campaign progress will be preserved.
What else awaits you in this update?
- New icons for passive and active skills
- Icons for relics and glyphs added
- New leveling system for the hero, in addition to attributes the hero gains skills to choose from after levelling up
- Added equipment system for the hero
- Added single-use items
- Added relics that the hero can wear to gain additional bonuses
- Added a new structure with a relic to obtain
- Added new SFX's to structures
- Changed models of structures
- Added missing translations
- Improved weather presets
- Added system to show ranges of melee and distance units
- Added options to switch gameplay speed between x1, x2, x3
- Expanded tool-tip system
- Added event log on the world map
- Improved notifications related to the task system
- Added saving of formation set before battle
- Added marking of the place where a squad can be split up
- Removed graphics of interface bars at the top and bottom of the screen
- Changed the color scheme of UI elements and texts
- Added animations for interaction with UI elements
- Changed the HUD of units in battle to a more minimalistic one
- Expanded the system of marking units and areas in battle
- Added new animations after winning/losing a battle
- New loading screens added
- Changed the background graphics of the main menu
- New research has been added
- Added the possibility to recruit other heroes in the tavern
- Added glyphs to the monolith structure that give bonuses to the squad for a certain number of fights
- Improved the balance of gold received on the map and in the castle
- Improved statistics of units of the Heathens faction
- Redesigned the faction of the Purians faction
- The campaign of the Purians has been added
- A re-design of the Heathens campaign was done for the new game functionalities
For Karkhan!
