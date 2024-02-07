 Skip to content

Clash II update for 7 February 2024

Purians Campaign! Update 07-02-2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13392944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome! After a nearly three-month long break, we bring you a huge update that not only improves almost every aspect of the game, but also adds the long-awaited campaign of the Purians faction! We hope the new adventure will keep you entertained for hours as you traverse Karkhan alongside Harwig, the commander of the Purians.

IMPORTANT: Due to huge changes in the game, the old save files will not work properly. However, the existing campaign progress will be preserved.

What else awaits you in this update?

  • New icons for passive and active skills
  • Icons for relics and glyphs added
  • New leveling system for the hero, in addition to attributes the hero gains skills to choose from after levelling up
  • Added equipment system for the hero
  • Added single-use items
  • Added relics that the hero can wear to gain additional bonuses
  • Added a new structure with a relic to obtain
  • Added new SFX's to structures
  • Changed models of structures
  • Added missing translations

  • Improved weather presets
  • Added system to show ranges of melee and distance units
  • Added options to switch gameplay speed between x1, x2, x3
  • Expanded tool-tip system
  • Added event log on the world map
  • Improved notifications related to the task system
  • Added saving of formation set before battle
  • Added marking of the place where a squad can be split up

  • Removed graphics of interface bars at the top and bottom of the screen
  • Changed the color scheme of UI elements and texts
  • Added animations for interaction with UI elements
  • Changed the HUD of units in battle to a more minimalistic one
  • Expanded the system of marking units and areas in battle
  • Added new animations after winning/losing a battle
  • New loading screens added
  • Changed the background graphics of the main menu

  • New research has been added
  • Added the possibility to recruit other heroes in the tavern
  • Added glyphs to the monolith structure that give bonuses to the squad for a certain number of fights
  • Improved the balance of gold received on the map and in the castle
  • Improved statistics of units of the Heathens faction
  • Redesigned the faction of the Purians faction

  • The campaign of the Purians has been added
  • A re-design of the Heathens campaign was done for the new game functionalities

For Karkhan!

