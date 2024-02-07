Purians Campaign! Update 07-02-2024

Welcome! After a nearly three-month long break, we bring you a huge update that not only improves almost every aspect of the game, but also adds the long-awaited campaign of the Purians faction! We hope the new adventure will keep you entertained for hours as you traverse Karkhan alongside Harwig, the commander of the Purians.

IMPORTANT: Due to huge changes in the game, the old save files will not work properly. However, the existing campaign progress will be preserved.

What else awaits you in this update?

New icons for passive and active skills

Icons for relics and glyphs added

New leveling system for the hero, in addition to attributes the hero gains skills to choose from after levelling up

Added equipment system for the hero

Added single-use items

Added relics that the hero can wear to gain additional bonuses

Added a new structure with a relic to obtain

Added new SFX's to structures

Changed models of structures

Added missing translations

Improved weather presets

Added system to show ranges of melee and distance units

Added options to switch gameplay speed between x1, x2, x3

Expanded tool-tip system

Added event log on the world map

Improved notifications related to the task system

Added saving of formation set before battle

Added marking of the place where a squad can be split up

Removed graphics of interface bars at the top and bottom of the screen

Changed the color scheme of UI elements and texts

Added animations for interaction with UI elements

Changed the HUD of units in battle to a more minimalistic one

Expanded the system of marking units and areas in battle

Added new animations after winning/losing a battle

New loading screens added

Changed the background graphics of the main menu

New research has been added

Added the possibility to recruit other heroes in the tavern

Added glyphs to the monolith structure that give bonuses to the squad for a certain number of fights

Improved the balance of gold received on the map and in the castle

Improved statistics of units of the Heathens faction

Redesigned the faction of the Purians faction

The campaign of the Purians has been added

A re-design of the Heathens campaign was done for the new game functionalities

For Karkhan!

