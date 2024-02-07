QualityScaler 2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 13392914 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 13:59:22 UTC by Wendy

◁ USER INTERFACE ▷

GUI code reorganization

⊡ Code cleaning and GUI fixes (fonts, buttons)

⊡ Added some function for future developments

◁ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS ▷

VRAM limiter

⊡ VRAM limiter fine-tuning to avoid out of memory errors

Nuitka 2.0

⊡ Updated the build tool to version 2.0.1

⊡ Better overall stability of the whole app

⊡ Better RAM management

General improvements

⊡ General bugfixes and code cleaning

⊡ General performance improvements

⊡ Many micro optimizations

⊡ Updated dependencies

VirusTotal

◁ NEXT BIG RELEASE ▷

New AI engine

⊡ The development of the new AI engine has begun

⊡ Is faster than the current AI engine

⊡ Is much more supported and is updated often

⊡ Has the option to use RAM memory in addition to the GPU VRAM

⊡ Requires much less disk space