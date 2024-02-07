QualityScaler 2.13

◁ USER INTERFACE ▷
GUI code reorganization
⊡ Code cleaning and GUI fixes (fonts, buttons)
⊡ Added some function for future developments
◁ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS ▷
VRAM limiter
⊡ VRAM limiter fine-tuning to avoid out of memory errors
Nuitka 2.0
⊡ Updated the build tool to version 2.0.1
⊡ Better overall stability of the whole app
⊡ Better RAM management
General improvements
⊡ General bugfixes and code cleaning
⊡ General performance improvements
⊡ Many micro optimizations
⊡ Updated dependencies
VirusTotal
https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/94ff9df69d678c059397c0b4d981dc4c21fa05263637a655d022db7a7b329967?nocache=1
◁ NEXT BIG RELEASE ▷
New AI engine
⊡ The development of the new AI engine has begun
⊡ Is faster than the current AI engine
⊡ Is much more supported and is updated often
⊡ Has the option to use RAM memory in addition to the GPU VRAM
⊡ Requires much less disk space
