QualityScaler update for 7 February 2024

QualityScaler 2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 13392914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◁ USER INTERFACE ▷

GUI code reorganization
⊡ Code cleaning and GUI fixes (fonts, buttons)
⊡ Added some function for future developments

◁ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS ▷

VRAM limiter
⊡ VRAM limiter fine-tuning to avoid out of memory errors

Nuitka 2.0
⊡ Updated the build tool to version 2.0.1
⊡ Better overall stability of the whole app
⊡ Better RAM management

General improvements
⊡ General bugfixes and code cleaning
⊡ General performance improvements
⊡ Many micro optimizations
⊡ Updated dependencies

VirusTotal
https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/94ff9df69d678c059397c0b4d981dc4c21fa05263637a655d022db7a7b329967?nocache=1

.
.
.

◁ NEXT BIG RELEASE ▷

New AI engine
⊡ The development of the new AI engine has begun
⊡ Is faster than the current AI engine
⊡ Is much more supported and is updated often
⊡ Has the option to use RAM memory in addition to the GPU VRAM
⊡ Requires much less disk space

Changed files in this update

