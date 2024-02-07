Changelog [07/02/24]

Updates:

Fixed UI MultiInput Issue. Replaced Modals with Animated windows instead.

Updated E1M2 to be playable until the Bridge Arena

Added E1M3 for playtesting

Phone UI is now buggier but thats fine let that be a problem for our future selves

Fixed major bug with Bulldozers where they just hang in the air forever

Replaced interactibles with a podium switch. Using that for everything now.

E1M1 wallrunning tutorial section made easier.

Minor bugfixes.

Known Issue:

Loading E1M2, then another level, then back to E1M2 causes some insane untraceable bug. Bear with us and dont do that

In E1M2, Collision is missing in certain areas. While we probably know of it, we'd appreciate you guys sharing the locations for us as well!

Rebinding keys might be inconsistent and the UI might not work reliably. Its because we want to add controller mappings as well and we'll probably have to rewrite the whole system.

Keep in mind that E1M2 and E1M3 while uploaded, are still under development and will look and even feel incomplete. That is to be expected. E1M1 however should feel largely complete with only a few minor tweaks required.

If there are major flaws in the level design, environment art, or bugs. Let us know in the discord server:

https://discord.gg/KDWrXKtbQq

Or in the feedback form within the game!