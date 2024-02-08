Version 0.15.0

1. WHAT'S NEW

The chests sold at Kabrok's Shop have been raised to level 100.

The chest interface now lets you sort by category.

A button has been added to make opening chests faster.

2. GENERAL

The "Spell Damage" notion has been separated into:

elemental spell damage, and

spell damage.



The notion was confusing, notably when it came to Ether spells.

Spell damage now applies to Ether spells that impact a Hero's Attack.

Armor gain bonuses now apply to spells and effects of this type: "Gains X% of your hero's ATTACK as ARMOR."

Heal bonuses now apply to spells and effects of this type: "Heals your hero X% of their ATTACK."

Peat

Armor Gain: 11 → 8

Builds focusing on Peat effects were more powerful than those playing Fire or Air.



Rebound

Damage: 11 → 13

Explosion

Damage: 11 → 14

In order to improve the game tutorial, the default decks in all classes have been reworked. The intent of having spells with simple mechanics has been kept. We've added a few spells with class mechanics, a spell that applies an elemental state, and a spell that consumes it to gain auras. This lets players discover all the class passives, general mechanics and certain combinations, while remaining relatively simple.

Health Steal effects now function when the target has Armor.

End-of-season rewards linked to the seasonal fight rankings have been updated. Albuera Chests, which could previously be obtained, have been replaced by their equivalent in Wakfu Fragments.

3. CHARACTERS

Multiclass Spells

Albuera spells have added a lot to the game, especially by providing real interest with Gauge + Magic gameplay. We think that this archetype is slightly too powerful, but we do not want to limit its capacity to generate a large quantity of gauges and, as a result, do considerable damage with these spells.



Albuera Swell

Base Damage: 10 → 8

Albuera Reflux

Base Damage: 28 → 23

Albuera Hail

Base Damage: 19 → 15

Albuera Salvo

Base Damage: 20 → 17

Albuera Lighthouse

Base Damage: 26 → 21

Albuera Explosions

Base Damage: 14 → 10

Albuera Shield

Base Damage: 6 → 5

Albuera Sand

Base Damage: 23 → 19

Albuera Peat

Base Damage: 19 → 15

Albuera Air

Base Damage: 11 → 9

Albuera Scent

Base Damage: 13 → 10

Albueran Rebounds

Base Damage: 14 → 10

4. EQUIPMENT

4.1. RINGS

Rotter Ring

New Description

When you generate EARTH or ETHER gauges:

Trigger one ROCK (8) on a random opponent for each gauge generated.

Boltjolt Ring

New Description

When you generate AIR or ETHER gauges:

Trigger one LIGHTNING (8) on a random opponent for each gauge generated.

Sunup Ring

New Description

When you generate FIRE or ETHER gauges:

Trigger one FLAME (8) on a random opponent for each gauge generated.

Tea Ring

New Description

When you generate WATER or ETHER gauges:

Trigger one RAIN (8) on a random opponent for each gauge generated.

O'Waysis Ring

Skill

+10% chance of CRITICAL HITS by your hero → +5%

Hoblong Ring

Skill

+10% chance of CRITICAL HITS by your hero → +5%

Off-Ended Ring

Skill

+10% chance of CRITICAL HITS by your hero → +5%

O'Pera Ring

Skill

+10% chance of CRITICAL HITS by your hero → +5%

5. PVE

5.1. CRA

Buneblade

Buneblade Consecration

Base Damage: 13 → 11

Buneblade Discard

New Description

START OF FIGHT: +40% to your spell DAMAGE.

When you play a spell:

Discards another spell in the same element at random.

Your hero triggers the corresponding QUINTESSENCE effect if a spell is discarded this way.

5.2. ENIRIPSA

Dephasing Gem

Dephasing Concentration

Damage from your next spell: 30% → 40%

Dephasing Catalyst

New Description

When your hero goes through an opponent with an elemental state:

The elemental state is removed and your hero triggers the corresponding QUINTESSENCE effect.

5.3. IOP

Astramantis Pike

Astramantis Momentum

Base Damage: 15 → 17

5.4. SRAM

Arrays now display their damage values.

Example

Array Damage: +10%.

Wind Sliptrap

Damage: 22 → 24

Flaming Sliptrap

Damage: 18 → 19

Stone Sliptrap

Damage: 22 → 19

Ice Sliptrap

Damage: 14 → 9

5.5. XELOR

Gurpapa Regulator

Gurpapa Power

END OF TURN: +30% ATTACK to your hero until the end of the next turn and confers 50% of your hero's ATTACK as ARMOR on allies around your SINISTROS.

6. PVP

6.1. CRA

Frozen Dart

Damage: 8 → 10

Healing: 8 → 5

Nebulous Dart

Damage: 13 → 12

Repelling Point

Damage: 11 → 14

New Description

COMBO: +6% DAMAGE

Artillery

New Description

Does 12 DAMAGE per DART AURA that your hero has. +1 MOVEMENT POINT to your hero for the turn per DART AURA that they have. Consumes your DART AURAS.

Buneblade

Stats

Health: 389 → 379

Attack Damage: 22 → 24

Blunderbust

Stats

Health: 392 → 380

Attack Damage: 23 → 25

Piven Bow

Stats

Health: 390 → 381

Attack Damage: 19 → 24

Passive

Damage: 10 → 8

Shaden Shiru

Stats

Health: 395 → 376

Zandiezer Zo

Stats

Health: 392 → 380

Lively Fist

COMBO: -1 ACTION POINT to the cost of the next spell you play.

6.2. ENIRIPSA

Stone Elixir

New Description

Does 12 DAMAGE to opponents in line with the targeted ally.

Corrosive Cure

Damage: 24 → 17

Galvanizing Vial

Damage: 24 → 17

Rocky Heart

Damage: 24 → 17

Vexing Word

Damage: 24 → 17

Incandescent Cure

New Description

+40% DRAIN to the targeted companion for the turn.

Tamashi Amber

Nocturian

Attack Bonus: 7 → 21

Nocturnal Favor

Fire Gauges: 2 → 1

Nocturancy

Damage: 23 → 16

Dephasing Gem

Stats

Health: 385 → 390

Passive

START OF FIGHT: -1 MOVEMENT POINT and gains DEPHASING.

When one of your companions ATTACKS: +1 MOVEMENT POINT to your hero until the end of the turn.

DEPHASING does not reduce your hero's ATTACK.

Kokoro Brush

Paintbrush Strike

ETHER Gauges: 1 → 0

New Description

Consumes one of your characters' ARMOR.

Does 12 DAMAGE + the ARMOR consumed to an opponent.

6.3. IOP

Lightning Strike

Damage: 29 → 22

Frozen Crosstie

New Description

Teleports your hero up to 3 cells in a line.

Does 13 DAMAGE to opponents adjacent to the destination cell.

6.4. SRAM

Wind Sliptrap

Damage: 15 → 12

Flaming Sliptrap

Damage: 15 → 12

Stone Sliptrap

Damage: 15 → 12

Ice Sliptrap

Damage: 15 → 12

Surokan Shiv

Surokan Recharge

The spell has been removed from PVP mode.

Surokan Push

The spell has been added to PVP mode.

New Description

PUSHES 2 cells.

CONSPIRACY: Does 18 DAMAGE.

6.5. XELOR

Sinistro Aura

Released when you trigger the MECHANISM bearing this aura.

Xelor's Dial Sinistro

New Description

MECHANISM

SPAWN: +3 SINISTRO AURAS.

When your hero ATTACKS: Triggers PEAT (7) if this MECHANISM has SINISTRO AURAS.

Temporal Catalyst Sinistro

New Description

MECHANISM

SPAWN: +3 Sinistro AURAS.

When your hero ATTACKS: Triggers REBOUND (13) if this MECHANISM has Sinistro AURAS.

Cuckoo Sinistro

New Description

MECHANISM

SPAWN: +3 Sinistro AURAS.

When your hero ATTACKS: Triggers HAIL (8) if this MECHANISM has Sinistro AURAS.

Hydrand Sinistro

New Description

MECHANISM

SPAWN: +3 Sinistro AURAS.

When your hero ATTACKS: Triggers EXPLOSION (10) if this MECHANISM has Sinistro AURAS.

Air Sinistro

Damage: 9 → 7

Equinox

Base AP Cost: 5 → 6

Pramium Catalyst

Stats

Health: 397 → 395

Attack Damage: 25 → 24

Activation

New Description

EPHEMERAL

Triggers the effect of one of your MECHANISMS.

If you target your hero: Draw your next SINISTRO spell.

Tako Synchronizater

Accelerator

Base AP Cost: 1 → 0

6.6. COMPANIONS

Shay

Stats

Health: 80 → 77

Attack Damage: 15 → 13

New Description

When you generate gauges:

+8 ARMOR POINTS per gauge generated.

Albueran Hero

Percimol

Stats

Health: 98 → 92

Attack Damage: 28 → 26

Decrepit Champion

Stats

Attack Damage: 18 → 20

Ashmal

New Description

ATTACK: +5 ARMOR POINTS and +5 HEALTH POINTS to your hero.

Yugo

Stats

Attack Damage: 32 → 38

Shushire

Stats

Health: 98 → 90

Attack Damage: 22 → 28

Cheerful Peacemaker

Stats

Health: 62 → 59

Attack Damage: 14 → 16

Bull

Stats

Health: 78 → 73

Joris

Stats

Health: 97 → 100

Attack Damage: 16 → 15

Toxine

Stats

Health: 94 → 99

Attack Damage: 22 → 20

Elite Scout

Stats

Health: 74 → 69

Chestnutter Hero

This companion has been added to PVP mode.

New Description

May be summoned up to 3 cells away from your hero.

SPAWN: Attracts the first in-line characters up to 3 cells away from him toward himself.

Biste

Stats

Health: 103 → 98

Attack Damage: 22 → 24

New Description

ASCENSION (9) and SPAWN: +10% ATTACK.

Albueran Hero

Kerub

ATTACK: +10 ARMOR POINTS.

Joris's Gang

Ecaflip

7. ERGONOMICS

The deck editor interface now opens to the tab containing the last modified deck.

The chest interface now lets you sort by category.

A button has been added to make opening chests faster.

8. BUG FIXES

8.1. CHARACTERS

Buneblade Power: The passive's bonus now also applies to Shards.

The passive's bonus now also applies to Shards. Orishi Power: The passive's bonus now properly applies to attack and spell damage.

The passive's bonus now properly applies to attack and spell damage. Shugen Strategy: The passive description now specifies that the damage bonus applies at the start of the fight.

The passive description now specifies that the damage bonus applies at the start of the fight. Pramium Motivation: The passive description better matches its effect.

The passive description better matches its effect. Orishi Strategy: The description now specifies that the COLLISION gain is at the start of the FIGHT and not at the start of the TURN.

8.2. EQUIPMENT

Rocky Soul Armband: Now has the skill +10% to the chance of a CRITICAL HIT like the other similar armbands.

Now has the skill +10% to the chance of a CRITICAL HIT like the other similar armbands. Opulent Ring: The effect no longer takes into account spells that have a base cost of 0 AP.

The effect no longer takes into account spells that have a base cost of 0 AP. Serpento Armband: The poison does damage properly if it is reapplied to an already poisoned target.

The poison does damage properly if it is reapplied to an already poisoned target. Spiritual Armband: Several companions have been fixed and now work properly with the Spiritual Armband's effect.

8.3. COMPANIONS

Companions with effects of the type "ATTACK: Pushes X cells," can no longer push mechanisms.

Igole: Igole's first skill is no longer shown in the tooltip.

8.4. PVE

Brutal Rebound: The Critical Effect skill now works properly.

The Critical Effect skill now works properly. Nocturnal Transformation: The spell can no longer be played on targets that have the "Must Not Die" or "Immortal" properties.

The spell can no longer be played on targets that have the "Must Not Die" or "Immortal" properties. Arcone Mortis: The transformation no longer causes a +1 MOVEMENT POINT gain in PVE mode.

The transformation no longer causes a +1 MOVEMENT POINT gain in PVE mode. Albueran Magic: The gauge counters for certain Albuera spells now show the right amount of gauges generated.

The gauge counters for certain Albuera spells now show the right amount of gauges generated. Dephased Elevation: The second Spirit Heart can now be built properly.

8.5. PVP

Temporal Plating: The spell now properly activates its Chrono effect in PVP mode when the conditions are met.

The spell now properly activates its Chrono effect in PVP mode when the conditions are met. Nebulous Shiruken: The spell no longer displays its combo effect in PVE mode when it is played in PVP mode.

The spell no longer displays its combo effect in PVE mode when it is played in PVP mode. Nocturancy: The spell now has the right effect in PVP mode and can no longer teleport opposing Nocturians.

The spell now has the right effect in PVP mode and can no longer teleport opposing Nocturians. Shugen Attack: The damage bonus is now only added if the target has an elemental state.

The damage bonus is now only added if the target has an elemental state. Belatorus: The spell is no longer destroyed when played.

The spell is no longer destroyed when played. Arcone Mortis: The spell is no longer destroyed when played.

8.6. STORY MODE

Chapters 28, 32 and 33: Each gives 3 level-50 Giant Chests (instead of levels 60, 70 and 75).

Each gives 3 level-50 Giant Chests (instead of levels 60, 70 and 75). Chapters 33, 35 and 36: They now grant their rewards.

They now grant their rewards. Chapter 36: It is no longer possible to get stuck going back and forth.

It is no longer possible to get stuck going back and forth. Chapter 37: Combat dialogs no longer repeat every turn.

Combat dialogs no longer repeat every turn. Chapter 37: Now gives 3 level-100 Giant Chests (instead of level 95).

Now gives 3 level-100 Giant Chests (instead of level 95). Chapter 39: Diobla necessarily appears.

8.7. QUESTS

Polo Nyan: Effect corrected to no longer inflict double his attack on his target if the target isn't an oak tree.

Effect corrected to no longer inflict double his attack on his target if the target isn't an oak tree. The chapters 4 at difficulty 4 on Monster Islands provide Spell Runes as rewards.

Delivery Not Guaranteed: The Fugitive can no longer acquire the Dephased property.

The Fugitive can no longer acquire the Dephased property. Delivery Not Guaranteed: The Extraction Point can no longer be destroyed.

The Extraction Point can no longer be destroyed. Whale Wild Wrestling: The effects of HOLE and DETACHABLE HOLE mechanisms now match their descriptions.

The effects of HOLE and DETACHABLE HOLE mechanisms now match their descriptions. Ereboria: The Zaap at the end of the fight can no longer be destroyed by Cire Momore.

The Zaap at the end of the fight can no longer be destroyed by Cire Momore. Fish Out of Sorts: The quest is no longer available in multiplayer mode.

The quest is no longer available in multiplayer mode. Gobbeauty Contest: The Trampling spell has been removed from player decks.

8.8. SYSTEMS & IMPROVEMENTS

The calculation of gauges consumed by a companion or spell whose cost has been change has been corrected.

Dephasing: It is now impossible to reapply Dephasing on a target that was already dephased.

It is now impossible to reapply Dephasing on a target that was already dephased. Dephasing Mastery: Applying Dephasing Mastery now resets the Attack value to its initial value if the character was already Dephased.

Applying Dephasing Mastery now resets the Attack value to its initial value if the character was already Dephased. Push: The push effects have been fixed and can no longer push mechanisms unless it is specified in the effect.

The push effects have been fixed and can no longer push mechanisms unless it is specified in the effect. The Kwaker's Intervention rule specific to Sapphire rank fights has been fixed.

8.9. MISCELLANEOUS

Achievements

AMAKNA

Hal Skoll's Quest

Achievement fixed

Win the Chapter X fight without triggering any Cider Fumes

.

Arti Huggett's Quest

Achievement fixed

Win a fight, finishing off all the opponents with spells.

Captain Sabock's Quest

Achievement fixed

Defeat 100 Snappers.

Defeat 100 Octopuses.

Jojo Bigtooth's Quest

Achievement fixed

Win the Chapter V fight, finishing off a Crumb Cruncher first.

BONTA

Joe Searchall's Quest

Achievement fixed

Win the Chapter V fight with a Iop hero.

Validates properly with the Astramantis Pike hero.

Achievement fixed

Trigger Rebound 10 times on at least 5 opponents.

Validates properly with equipment.

Alfredo Bebel's Quest

Achievement fixed

Complete Chapter V in Platinum.

Validates without needing to be completed 5 times.

ALBUERA

Agard's Quest

Achievement fixed

Win a fight, destroying Haste with Agard.

No longer validates in the event of defeat.

MAIN QUEST

The following achievements now work properly:

Chasing Shushus

Bashing Shushus

Whacking Shushus

Hitting Shushus

Walloping Shushus

Knocking Shushus

Mistreating Shushus

Shaking Down Shushus

Roasting Shushus

Monsters

Snapper and Shushued Snapper: Their effects now match their descriptions.

Gobballeper: A Fleeflee is indeed summoned when a Gobballeper takes damage from the Pikuxala Hand passive.

Challenges

The challenges below no longer validate if the fight is not finished:

Martial Discipline

Magical Discipline

Not It

Auras

Auras with effects of the type "Released when the bearer attacks. Pushes the target X cells," can no longer push mechanisms.

KNOWN BUGS