Version 0.15.0

1. WHAT'S NEW
- The chests sold at Kabrok's Shop have been raised to level 100.
- The chest interface now lets you sort by category.
- A button has been added to make opening chests faster.
2. GENERAL
The "Spell Damage" notion has been separated into:
- elemental spell damage, and
- spell damage.
The notion was confusing, notably when it came to Ether spells.
- Spell damage now applies to Ether spells that impact a Hero's Attack.
- Armor gain bonuses now apply to spells and effects of this type: "Gains X% of your hero's ATTACK as ARMOR."
- Heal bonuses now apply to spells and effects of this type: "Heals your hero X% of their ATTACK."
Peat
- Armor Gain: 11 → 8
Builds focusing on Peat effects were more powerful than those playing Fire or Air.
Rebound
- Damage: 11 → 13
Explosion
- Damage: 11 → 14
In order to improve the game tutorial, the default decks in all classes have been reworked. The intent of having spells with simple mechanics has been kept. We've added a few spells with class mechanics, a spell that applies an elemental state, and a spell that consumes it to gain auras. This lets players discover all the class passives, general mechanics and certain combinations, while remaining relatively simple.
- Health Steal effects now function when the target has Armor.
- End-of-season rewards linked to the seasonal fight rankings have been updated. Albuera Chests, which could previously be obtained, have been replaced by their equivalent in Wakfu Fragments.
3. CHARACTERS
Multiclass Spells
Albuera spells have added a lot to the game, especially by providing real interest with Gauge + Magic gameplay. We think that this archetype is slightly too powerful, but we do not want to limit its capacity to generate a large quantity of gauges and, as a result, do considerable damage with these spells.
Albuera Swell
- Base Damage: 10 → 8
Albuera Reflux
- Base Damage: 28 → 23
Albuera Hail
- Base Damage: 19 → 15
Albuera Salvo
- Base Damage: 20 → 17
Albuera Lighthouse
- Base Damage: 26 → 21
Albuera Explosions
- Base Damage: 14 → 10
Albuera Shield
- Base Damage: 6 → 5
Albuera Sand
- Base Damage: 23 → 19
Albuera Peat
- Base Damage: 19 → 15
Albuera Air
- Base Damage: 11 → 9
Albuera Scent
- Base Damage: 13 → 10
Albueran Rebounds
- Base Damage: 14 → 10
4. EQUIPMENT
4.1. RINGS
Rotter Ring
New Description
- When you generate EARTH or ETHER gauges:
- Trigger one ROCK (8) on a random opponent for each gauge generated.
Boltjolt Ring
New Description
- When you generate AIR or ETHER gauges:
- Trigger one LIGHTNING (8) on a random opponent for each gauge generated.
Sunup Ring
New Description
- When you generate FIRE or ETHER gauges:
- Trigger one FLAME (8) on a random opponent for each gauge generated.
Tea Ring
New Description
- When you generate WATER or ETHER gauges:
- Trigger one RAIN (8) on a random opponent for each gauge generated.
O'Waysis Ring
Skill
- +10% chance of CRITICAL HITS by your hero → +5%
Hoblong Ring
Skill
- +10% chance of CRITICAL HITS by your hero → +5%
Off-Ended Ring
Skill
- +10% chance of CRITICAL HITS by your hero → +5%
O'Pera Ring
Skill
- +10% chance of CRITICAL HITS by your hero → +5%
5. PVE
5.1. CRA
Buneblade
Buneblade Consecration
- Base Damage: 13 → 11
Buneblade Discard
New Description
- START OF FIGHT: +40% to your spell DAMAGE.
- When you play a spell:
- Discards another spell in the same element at random.
- Your hero triggers the corresponding QUINTESSENCE effect if a spell is discarded this way.
5.2. ENIRIPSA
Dephasing Gem
Dephasing Concentration
- Damage from your next spell: 30% → 40%
Dephasing Catalyst
New Description
- When your hero goes through an opponent with an elemental state:
- The elemental state is removed and your hero triggers the corresponding QUINTESSENCE effect.
5.3. IOP
Astramantis Pike
Astramantis Momentum
- Base Damage: 15 → 17
5.4. SRAM
- Arrays now display their damage values.
- Example
Array Damage: +10%.
Wind Sliptrap
- Damage: 22 → 24
Flaming Sliptrap
- Damage: 18 → 19
Stone Sliptrap
- Damage: 22 → 19
Ice Sliptrap
- Damage: 14 → 9
5.5. XELOR
Gurpapa Regulator
Gurpapa Power
- END OF TURN: +30% ATTACK to your hero until the end of the next turn and confers 50% of your hero's ATTACK as ARMOR on allies around your SINISTROS.
6. PVP
6.1. CRA
Frozen Dart
- Damage: 8 → 10
- Healing: 8 → 5
Nebulous Dart
- Damage: 13 → 12
Repelling Point
- Damage: 11 → 14
New Description
- COMBO: +6% DAMAGE
Artillery
New Description
- Does 12 DAMAGE per DART AURA that your hero has. +1 MOVEMENT POINT to your hero for the turn per DART AURA that they have. Consumes your DART AURAS.
Buneblade
Stats
- Health: 389 → 379
- Attack Damage: 22 → 24
Blunderbust
Stats
- Health: 392 → 380
- Attack Damage: 23 → 25
Piven Bow
Stats
- Health: 390 → 381
- Attack Damage: 19 → 24
Passive
- Damage: 10 → 8
Shaden Shiru
Stats
- Health: 395 → 376
Zandiezer Zo
- Stats
- Health: 392 → 380
Lively Fist
- COMBO: -1 ACTION POINT to the cost of the next spell you play.
6.2. ENIRIPSA
Stone Elixir
New Description
- Does 12 DAMAGE to opponents in line with the targeted ally.
Corrosive Cure
- Damage: 24 → 17
Galvanizing Vial
- Damage: 24 → 17
Rocky Heart
- Damage: 24 → 17
Vexing Word
- Damage: 24 → 17
Incandescent Cure
New Description
- +40% DRAIN to the targeted companion for the turn.
Tamashi Amber
-
Nocturian
-
Attack Bonus: 7 → 21
Nocturnal Favor
- Fire Gauges: 2 → 1
Nocturancy
- Damage: 23 → 16
Dephasing Gem
Stats
- Health: 385 → 390
Passive
- START OF FIGHT: -1 MOVEMENT POINT and gains DEPHASING.
- When one of your companions ATTACKS: +1 MOVEMENT POINT to your hero until the end of the turn.
- DEPHASING does not reduce your hero's ATTACK.
Kokoro Brush
Paintbrush Strike
- ETHER Gauges: 1 → 0
New Description
- Consumes one of your characters' ARMOR.
- Does 12 DAMAGE + the ARMOR consumed to an opponent.
6.3. IOP
Lightning Strike
- Damage: 29 → 22
Frozen Crosstie
New Description
- Teleports your hero up to 3 cells in a line.
- Does 13 DAMAGE to opponents adjacent to the destination cell.
6.4. SRAM
Wind Sliptrap
- Damage: 15 → 12
Flaming Sliptrap
- Damage: 15 → 12
Stone Sliptrap
- Damage: 15 → 12
Ice Sliptrap
- Damage: 15 → 12
Surokan Shiv
Surokan Recharge
- The spell has been removed from PVP mode.
Surokan Push
- The spell has been added to PVP mode.
New Description
- PUSHES 2 cells.
- CONSPIRACY: Does 18 DAMAGE.
6.5. XELOR
Sinistro Aura
- Released when you trigger the MECHANISM bearing this aura.
Xelor's Dial Sinistro
New Description
- MECHANISM
- SPAWN: +3 SINISTRO AURAS.
- When your hero ATTACKS: Triggers PEAT (7) if this MECHANISM has SINISTRO AURAS.
Temporal Catalyst Sinistro
New Description
- MECHANISM
- SPAWN: +3 Sinistro AURAS.
- When your hero ATTACKS: Triggers REBOUND (13) if this MECHANISM has Sinistro AURAS.
Cuckoo Sinistro
New Description
- MECHANISM
- SPAWN: +3 Sinistro AURAS.
- When your hero ATTACKS: Triggers HAIL (8) if this MECHANISM has Sinistro AURAS.
Hydrand Sinistro
New Description
- MECHANISM
- SPAWN: +3 Sinistro AURAS.
- When your hero ATTACKS: Triggers EXPLOSION (10) if this MECHANISM has Sinistro AURAS.
Air Sinistro
- Damage: 9 → 7
Equinox
- Base AP Cost: 5 → 6
Pramium Catalyst
Stats
- Health: 397 → 395
- Attack Damage: 25 → 24
Activation
New Description
- EPHEMERAL
- Triggers the effect of one of your MECHANISMS.
- If you target your hero: Draw your next SINISTRO spell.
Tako Synchronizater
Accelerator
- Base AP Cost: 1 → 0
6.6. COMPANIONS
Shay
Stats
- Health: 80 → 77
- Attack Damage: 15 → 13
New Description
- When you generate gauges:
- +8 ARMOR POINTS per gauge generated.
- Albueran Hero
Percimol
Stats
- Health: 98 → 92
- Attack Damage: 28 → 26
Decrepit Champion
Stats
- Attack Damage: 18 → 20
Ashmal
New Description
- ATTACK: +5 ARMOR POINTS and +5 HEALTH POINTS to your hero.
Yugo
Stats
- Attack Damage: 32 → 38
Shushire
Stats
- Health: 98 → 90
- Attack Damage: 22 → 28
Cheerful Peacemaker
Stats
- Health: 62 → 59
- Attack Damage: 14 → 16
Bull
Stats
- Health: 78 → 73
Joris
Stats
- Health: 97 → 100
- Attack Damage: 16 → 15
Toxine
Stats
- Health: 94 → 99
- Attack Damage: 22 → 20
Elite Scout
Stats
- Health: 74 → 69
Chestnutter Hero
- This companion has been added to PVP mode.
New Description
- May be summoned up to 3 cells away from your hero.
- SPAWN: Attracts the first in-line characters up to 3 cells away from him toward himself.
Biste
Stats
- Health: 103 → 98
- Attack Damage: 22 → 24
New Description
- ASCENSION (9) and SPAWN: +10% ATTACK.
- Albueran Hero
Kerub
- ATTACK: +10 ARMOR POINTS.
- Joris's Gang
- Ecaflip
7. ERGONOMICS
- The deck editor interface now opens to the tab containing the last modified deck.
- The chest interface now lets you sort by category.
- A button has been added to make opening chests faster.
8. BUG FIXES
8.1. CHARACTERS
- Buneblade Power: The passive's bonus now also applies to Shards.
- Orishi Power: The passive's bonus now properly applies to attack and spell damage.
- Shugen Strategy: The passive description now specifies that the damage bonus applies at the start of the fight.
- Pramium Motivation: The passive description better matches its effect.
- Orishi Strategy: The description now specifies that the COLLISION gain is at the start of the FIGHT and not at the start of the TURN.
8.2. EQUIPMENT
- Rocky Soul Armband: Now has the skill +10% to the chance of a CRITICAL HIT like the other similar armbands.
- Opulent Ring: The effect no longer takes into account spells that have a base cost of 0 AP.
- Serpento Armband: The poison does damage properly if it is reapplied to an already poisoned target.
- Spiritual Armband: Several companions have been fixed and now work properly with the Spiritual Armband's effect.
8.3. COMPANIONS
- Companions with effects of the type "ATTACK: Pushes X cells," can no longer push mechanisms.
- Igole: Igole's first skill is no longer shown in the tooltip.
8.4. PVE
- Brutal Rebound: The Critical Effect skill now works properly.
- Nocturnal Transformation: The spell can no longer be played on targets that have the "Must Not Die" or "Immortal" properties.
- Arcone Mortis: The transformation no longer causes a +1 MOVEMENT POINT gain in PVE mode.
- Albueran Magic: The gauge counters for certain Albuera spells now show the right amount of gauges generated.
- Dephased Elevation: The second Spirit Heart can now be built properly.
8.5. PVP
- Temporal Plating: The spell now properly activates its Chrono effect in PVP mode when the conditions are met.
- Nebulous Shiruken: The spell no longer displays its combo effect in PVE mode when it is played in PVP mode.
- Nocturancy: The spell now has the right effect in PVP mode and can no longer teleport opposing Nocturians.
- Shugen Attack: The damage bonus is now only added if the target has an elemental state.
- Belatorus: The spell is no longer destroyed when played.
- Arcone Mortis: The spell is no longer destroyed when played.
8.6. STORY MODE
- Chapters 28, 32 and 33: Each gives 3 level-50 Giant Chests (instead of levels 60, 70 and 75).
- Chapters 33, 35 and 36: They now grant their rewards.
- Chapter 36: It is no longer possible to get stuck going back and forth.
- Chapter 37: Combat dialogs no longer repeat every turn.
- Chapter 37: Now gives 3 level-100 Giant Chests (instead of level 95).
- Chapter 39: Diobla necessarily appears.
8.7. QUESTS
- Polo Nyan: Effect corrected to no longer inflict double his attack on his target if the target isn't an oak tree.
- The chapters 4 at difficulty 4 on Monster Islands provide Spell Runes as rewards.
- Delivery Not Guaranteed: The Fugitive can no longer acquire the Dephased property.
- Delivery Not Guaranteed: The Extraction Point can no longer be destroyed.
- Whale Wild Wrestling: The effects of HOLE and DETACHABLE HOLE mechanisms now match their descriptions.
- Ereboria: The Zaap at the end of the fight can no longer be destroyed by Cire Momore.
- Fish Out of Sorts: The quest is no longer available in multiplayer mode.
- Gobbeauty Contest: The Trampling spell has been removed from player decks.
8.8. SYSTEMS & IMPROVEMENTS
- The calculation of gauges consumed by a companion or spell whose cost has been change has been corrected.
- Dephasing: It is now impossible to reapply Dephasing on a target that was already dephased.
- Dephasing Mastery: Applying Dephasing Mastery now resets the Attack value to its initial value if the character was already Dephased.
- Push: The push effects have been fixed and can no longer push mechanisms unless it is specified in the effect.
- The Kwaker's Intervention rule specific to Sapphire rank fights has been fixed.
8.9. MISCELLANEOUS
Achievements
AMAKNA
Hal Skoll's Quest
Achievement fixed
- Win the Chapter X fight without triggering any Cider Fumes
.
Arti Huggett's Quest
Achievement fixed
- Win a fight, finishing off all the opponents with spells.
Captain Sabock's Quest
Achievement fixed
- Defeat 100 Snappers.
- Defeat 100 Octopuses.
Jojo Bigtooth's Quest
Achievement fixed
- Win the Chapter V fight, finishing off a Crumb Cruncher first.
BONTA
Joe Searchall's Quest
Achievement fixed
- Win the Chapter V fight with a Iop hero.
- Validates properly with the Astramantis Pike hero.
Achievement fixed
- Trigger Rebound 10 times on at least 5 opponents.
- Validates properly with equipment.
Alfredo Bebel's Quest
Achievement fixed
- Complete Chapter V in Platinum.
- Validates without needing to be completed 5 times.
ALBUERA
Agard's Quest
Achievement fixed
- Win a fight, destroying Haste with Agard.
- No longer validates in the event of defeat.
MAIN QUEST
The following achievements now work properly:
- Chasing Shushus
- Bashing Shushus
- Whacking Shushus
- Hitting Shushus
- Walloping Shushus
- Knocking Shushus
- Mistreating Shushus
- Shaking Down Shushus
- Roasting Shushus
Monsters
- Snapper and Shushued Snapper: Their effects now match their descriptions.
- Gobballeper: A Fleeflee is indeed summoned when a Gobballeper takes damage from the Pikuxala Hand passive.
Challenges
The challenges below no longer validate if the fight is not finished:
- Martial Discipline
- Magical Discipline
- Not It
Auras
- Auras with effects of the type "Released when the bearer attacks. Pushes the target X cells," can no longer push mechanisms.
KNOWN BUGS
- HEALTH STEAL: The description no longer matches current behavior.
Changed files in this update