Weekly Content Update | Trading Cards & New Pilot – Painter & New Treasures!

What's up fellow bounty hunters! Let's dive in this week's news in LONESTAR.

Community Items -

Our trading cards and various points shop items have just been approved! From now on you will be able to acquire random cards while playing LONESTAR.

The full set of community items includes 6 badges, 6 trading cards, 4 emoticons, and 3 profile backgrounds. Time to start the game and claim these rewards!

New Pilot -

PS003 used to be a novice game designer but was later forced to quit his job and became a novice painter.

Inherent Talent - Color Mask: Once per turn, the to-be-equipped Energy in hand can ignore color restrictions on slots.

*Painter will be unlocked at Level 68.

New Exclusive Treasures -

Exclusive Treasure for Coffee - Star Coin Loan:

Gain 25 Star Coins, after entering the last galaxy, lose 25 Star Coins.

Exclusive Treasure for Magician - Upgrade Module:

Upon gaining this Treasure, randomly upgrade 2 Units.

Optimization -

The random Talents of Space Racer now includes the Ever-changing Badge.

Removed the Event - Big Slot Machine. (We believe random addition and deletion of slots feels not right. We will add a new 2-day modification event.)

Bug Fixes -

Fixed the issue where the Event - Forge Space would re-randomize units upon returning to the main menu.

Adjusted the triggering order of the Talent - Middle Lane Upgrade to occur before the Unit - Upgrade Device.

Corrected the description of the Treasure - Rock Record.

Fixed the issue where experiencing the same event - Legendary Sales twice and choosing not to return Units would still require returning the first Unit.

Fixed the problem where having 2 identical Treasures - Emergency Passage would consume 2 Swap Chances.

Fixed the issue where Units with upgrade effects to add slots, which had already reached 6 slots through modification before upgrading, could not undergo Power Modification after upgrading.

Fixed the issue where the current Unit information did not update immediately when using shortcut keys to view upgrades in the Encyclopedia.

Fixed the issue where having multiple identical Treasures - Large Circle would not stack effects.

Fixed the error caused by Backup Engine that resulted in Intermittent going into Hibernation incorrectly.

Another important thing is that the Spring Festival is approaching! May the spirit of Spring Festival fill your heart with happiness, and the Year of the Dragon bring you success and prosperity. Happy New Year folks!

