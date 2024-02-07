If you click on the Long Replay button where Madison goes on a lunch break, it will repeat the scene before moving on. Rewrote this Replay section for that chapter so that doesn't occur.
Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 7 February 2024
Demon and Mage replay bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
