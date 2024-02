Share · View all patches · Build 13392785 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 13:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Update content:

I. Program Optimization

Fixed the issue where some laptops would experience lag after half an hour.

Fixed the problem of excessively large logs on some machines.

II. Data Bugs

Fixed the issue where the talent of Yuwen Jingzhe's Daoist Shield was not working.

Fixed the encyclopedia display issues for Chiyang's Parrot, Nanli Huojun, and Purple Poison Spider Queen.