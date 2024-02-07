 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

相声模拟器 update for 7 February 2024

2024/02/07 - 游戏性更新

Share · View all patches · Build 13392723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新内容：

  1. 设置里增加“怼怼模式”选项，开启后可以尽情的怼逗哏（第一次通关后解锁）（仅限非艺术家模式）。
  2. 修复两个错别字。（感谢小沙akk的指正）
  3. 修复一些已知bug。

已知问题：

  1. 极少数玩家会遇到“unable to initialize opengl video driver”问题，一般更新显卡驱动后会解决。
  2. 少数玩家会遇到“steam初始化错误”问题，2024/02/07版本更新了错误码，目前还在查找问题原因，可能与steam的管理员模式有关。

以上问题开发者正在排查。

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734311 Depot 2734311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link