2024/02/07 - 游戏性更新

更新内容：
- 设置里增加“怼怼模式”选项，开启后可以尽情的怼逗哏（第一次通关后解锁）（仅限非艺术家模式）。
- 修复两个错别字。（感谢小沙akk的指正）
- 修复一些已知bug。
已知问题：
- 极少数玩家会遇到“unable to initialize opengl video driver”问题，一般更新显卡驱动后会解决。
- 少数玩家会遇到“steam初始化错误”问题，2024/02/07版本更新了错误码，目前还在查找问题原因，可能与steam的管理员模式有关。
以上问题开发者正在排查。
