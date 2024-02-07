02/08 Server Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 13392707 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.

Server maintenance is scheduled to proceed for client feature improvements and the addition of special courses.

During the maintenance period, the game will be unavailable for use.

We ask for your understanding.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Feb. 08, 17:00 - Feb. 08, 19:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

[CST/SGT] Feb. 08, 16:00 - Feb. 08, 18:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

[UTC] Feb. 08, 08:00 - Feb. 08, 10:00

[PT] Feb. 08, 00:00 - Feb. 08, 02:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.