EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 7 February 2024

02/08 Server Maintenance Notice

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.

Server maintenance is scheduled to proceed for client feature improvements and the addition of special courses.
During the maintenance period, the game will be unavailable for use.
We ask for your understanding.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Feb. 08, 17:00 - Feb. 08, 19:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)
[CST/SGT] Feb. 08, 16:00 - Feb. 08, 18:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)
[UTC] Feb. 08, 08:00 - Feb. 08, 10:00
[PT] Feb. 08, 00:00 - Feb. 08, 02:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.

