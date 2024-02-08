a good start to the new year everyone, how are you? we're doing well and trying to keep you up to date with some news. We've added a tutorial to the start of the game and we've tried to fix the game design problems caused by the latest updates. There are still a lot of things to be done, but we're happy to say that they're all in the middle of production.
Rocha´s Golem update for 8 February 2024
life bar and new powers!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rocha´s Golem Content Depot 1541151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update