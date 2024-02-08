 Skip to content

Rocha´s Golem update for 8 February 2024

life bar and new powers!

Rocha´s Golem update for 8 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

a good start to the new year everyone, how are you? we're doing well and trying to keep you up to date with some news. We've added a tutorial to the start of the game and we've tried to fix the game design problems caused by the latest updates. There are still a lot of things to be done, but we're happy to say that they're all in the middle of production.

