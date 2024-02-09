 Skip to content

Space Pilgrim Academy: Year 1 update for 9 February 2024

Version 2.0c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update to fix a bug that could occur when interacting with the games console in the recreation room during Act 1. Please let me know if you encounter any problems with this version!

