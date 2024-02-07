Jigsaw Puzzles Infinite - Update 1.2, Cats & Dogs Puzzle Pack

Starting the new year with good vibes, Jigsaw Puzzles Infinite gets a new update and a puzzle pack.

This time we'll be assembling puzzles showing our beloved pets: cats and dogs :).

Until the end of the week, there will be a discount for the Full Unlock DLC, so grab it when it's hot :).

Below is the comprehensive list of changes in this update:

New puzzle pack

Cats and Dogs puzzle pack is available for download. It's a separate DLC that contains additional puzzles. Of course, as with any update, this is free to download. It contains 20 free puzzles and 64 additional ones for owners of the Full Unlock DLC.

Pause Menu changes

Custom Backgrounds

Background selection has changed. Now there's an additional menu in Pause Menu > Display > Customize. This menu allows to click on a desired background to select it instead of cycling through all backgrounds.

There's also an option to add any number of custom backgrounds with a color of your choice!

Background selection has changed. Now there's an additional menu in Pause Menu > Display > Customize. This menu allows to click on a desired background to select it instead of cycling through all backgrounds. There's also an option to add any number of custom backgrounds with a color of your choice! Pixel perfect toggle

You can now disable pixel perfect pickup. This means that instead of having to click on a visible pixel of a puzzle piece, you can select it by clicking on the area it occupies.

You can now disable pixel perfect pickup. This means that instead of having to click on a visible pixel of a puzzle piece, you can select it by clicking on the area it occupies. Borderless fullscreen option

You can now select Borderless Fullscreen as a window type.

You can now select Borderless Fullscreen as a window type. Congratulation confetti toggle

You can now disable confetti effect playing after the puzzle is finished.

Other changes

Bugfixes Fixed a bug that caused the Sort By Section order to be flipped Fixed a bug which moved the puzzle piece randomly after picking it directly after interacting with a second monitor Puzzle piece bevel no longer shows the correct puzzle piece orientation

Updated the game engine to Godot 3.5.3

Hope you enjoy the update and have a great 2024!

Bartek