 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf Peaks update for 8 February 2024

Golf Peaks v3.52 (Feb 8th 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 13392049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor fixes & improvements
  • "Reduce Motion Effects" setting now also affects Conveyor Blocks:

Changed files in this update

Golf Peaks Content Depot 923261
  • Loading history…
Golf Peaks OSX Depot 923262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link