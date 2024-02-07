Leaderboard Events - Release 1.3.0

What has changed?

This is the first big update in 2024 and properly the biggest until now, as I've got a really cool new feature for you: Global Leaderboard Events 😁

I also added Russian translation.

Leaderboard Events

There are monthly and weekly events happening and everyone worldwide can participate. You can race as often as you like, and your best time will be persisted. The leaderboard can be viewed by every player around the globe, and you will directly see what your rank is.

Ask yourself, is anything worse than 1st place acceptable to you? 😉

The vehicles, track and the track settings like daytime, rain or clear sky, AI difficulty and clockwise vs counterclockwise is every time changing. That should bring different challenges for each event.



Last event results with award ceremony

Russian translation

Now Russian is supported. If you have any suggestions or corrections, please let me know. The same applies for all languages.



I know, it's not perfect, but it should hopefully work

All changes

Here is the full list:

Improvements

New monthly and weekly Leaderboard Events

New Achievement for participation in a global leaderboard event

Added Russian translation to the game

Translated achievement texts to all supported languages

UI: Small improvements

Tracks: Small improvements

Vehicle Values: Small improvements

Added rumble to "burst booster" (not sure why I missed that one 😶)

Bug Fixes

Invite Steam Friends was available in the Grand Prix mode, when playing local

UI Text fixes for all languages

Controller rumble sometimes did not stop after race

Various small fixes

What is Next?

The next release will include a new track named "MD Track".

Here you can see the layout... all the assets are still missing and of course, it can all change while playtesting.