Leaderboard Events - Release 1.3.0

What has changed?
This is the first big update in 2024 and properly the biggest until now, as I've got a really cool new feature for you: Global Leaderboard Events 😁
I also added Russian translation.
Leaderboard Events
There are monthly and weekly events happening and everyone worldwide can participate. You can race as often as you like, and your best time will be persisted. The leaderboard can be viewed by every player around the globe, and you will directly see what your rank is.
Ask yourself, is anything worse than 1st place acceptable to you? 😉
The vehicles, track and the track settings like daytime, rain or clear sky, AI difficulty and clockwise vs counterclockwise is every time changing. That should bring different challenges for each event.
Last event results with award ceremony
Russian translation
Now Russian is supported. If you have any suggestions or corrections, please let me know. The same applies for all languages.
I know, it's not perfect, but it should hopefully work
All changes
Here is the full list:
Improvements
- New monthly and weekly Leaderboard Events
- New Achievement for participation in a global leaderboard event
- Added Russian translation to the game
- Translated achievement texts to all supported languages
- UI: Small improvements
- Tracks: Small improvements
- Vehicle Values: Small improvements
- Added rumble to "burst booster" (not sure why I missed that one 😶)
Bug Fixes
- Invite Steam Friends was available in the Grand Prix mode, when playing local
- UI Text fixes for all languages
- Controller rumble sometimes did not stop after race
- Various small fixes
What is Next?
The next release will include a new track named "MD Track".
Here you can see the layout... all the assets are still missing and of course, it can all change while playtesting.
