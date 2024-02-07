Fix button mapping issue
New wave and light effects added to the cave
Optimize prison map
Add stalactite landscape to the cave
Newly added combustion bottle
Optimize the spraying effect of the flamethrower
Optimize airdrop supply boxes
Add scene props
Newly added submarine base
Newly added SS, Navy, Workers, and Military Doctors
The Red Beret update for 7 February 2024
20240207Ver
