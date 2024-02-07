 Skip to content

The Red Beret update for 7 February 2024

20240207Ver

Share · View all patches · Build 13391842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix button mapping issue
New wave and light effects added to the cave
Optimize prison map
Add stalactite landscape to the cave
Newly added combustion bottle
Optimize the spraying effect of the flamethrower
Optimize airdrop supply boxes
Add scene props
Newly added submarine base
Newly added SS, Navy, Workers, and Military Doctors

