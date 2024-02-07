 Skip to content

Crazy Kung Fu update for 7 February 2024

Patch - 1.2.4

Patch - 1.2.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where the gameplay would be much faster than usual! (Even though it was a little fun ^^).
  • Fixed issue where sometimes on the last Event level the NEXT plank would appear.

