- Fixed issue where the gameplay would be much faster than usual! (Even though it was a little fun ^^).
- Fixed issue where sometimes on the last Event level the NEXT plank would appear.
Crazy Kung Fu update for 7 February 2024
Patch - 1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Crazy Kung Fu Content Depot 1340301
